What to Know About E911

Enhanced 911 (E911) is the result of years of legislative wrangling, the passage of the Wireless Communications and Public Safety Act of 1999, and subsequent compliance timelines; it takes the original 911 emergency dispatch and imposes requirements that ensure wireless network operators can convey location and phone number to emergency services. E911 is meant to offer several improvements over old-school 911 dispatch, including but not limited to:

Automatic Location Identification (ALI) and Automatic Number Identification (ANI), both of which are useful if the caller is incapacitated or unable to provide accurate information.

Improved accuracy, thanks to GPS, Wi-Fi triangulation, and cell tower triangulation to pinpoint the caller's location accurately. This ensures that emergency services are dispatched to the right location, even in areas with poor address signage or when the caller is unable to provide their location.

Reduced response time, owing to precise location information.

However, implementing E911 systems often requires both careful planning and increased awareness of compliance regulations. The articles below can help anyone tasked with complying with federal E911 regulations.

Understanding Enterprise E911

IP telephony offers new potential for benefits (and pitfalls) when you implement 911 service for your end users. Here are some tips to help you get it right.

911 Is Getting a Lot Smarter. Here Are Several Things You Need to Know

Next Generation 911 is becoming more standard and people need to be aware of the difference between it and E911 as well as what the law requires for Next Generation 911.

The Basics: Enterprise E911 vs NG911

Public safety answering points need to be upgraded to Next Generation 911 (NG911). This article covers key differences and updates for NG911.

NG911 Arriving: Are You Ready?

NG911 offers the potential to improve public safety by allowing phones and calling apps to use available resources such as network devices, location management servers, and GPS, to determine their location in real-time, rather than relying on a database that may not be up to date, especially in open offices or for hybrid employees.

911 Compliance Doesn’t Come Shrink Wrapped

Identifying areas and levels of risk is an important part of your 911 planning. This involves looking at everything related to 911 and includes non-technical details.

E911 for Hybrid Work: 3 Components to Ensure Employee Safety

Today, many employees work in a variety of locations. Enterprises that maintain hybrid work environments and/or allow employees to work from anywhere need to ensure that they satisfy the obligations laid out in both Kari’s Law and RAY BAUM’S Act in those instances where such rules apply.

How to Get Acceptable Dispatchable Location Information for E911

Enterprises need to have accurate information when providing dispatchable location information to emergency call centers.

Enterprise E911 Challenges Remain

Challenges in E911 regarding implementing and maintaining a compliant open companies up to legal and civil risks.

911 May Cost You Far More Than a Phone Call

911 is an issue for all enterprise businesses, and TDM phones are just as susceptible as the latest VoIP solution to improper 911 call handling.