Optimizing Workplace Communication in the ‘Now of Work’

Today, enterprises across the globe are turning to digital collaboration to empower their workforces. The pandemic has accelerated remote working trends and changed the way organizations operate. Future of work predictions that projected stronger, more connected teams through seamless, remote collaboration are no longer futuristic, but reality.

Months into the pandemic, many enterprises have shifted to digital collaboration operational norms. With this shift they gained experience in supporting remote working at scale and are now evaluating whether their communication and collaboration tools are effectively working to keep up with the “now of work,” seamlessly and securely.

The now of work will be characterized by remote working. According to a survey conducted by 451 Research, 80% of organizations surveyed said they have implemented or expanded universal work-from-home policies as a result of COVID-19, while 67% expect these policies to remain in place either permanently or for the long term.

As organizations continue to adapt to working in a digital environment, they should be deploying collaboration platforms that provide a more contextual, seamless communications experience with voice, video, and text messaging, while allowing the enterprise to maintain control and regulatory compliance.

Secure, real-time collaboration is imperative in the now of work and requires enterprises to evaluate whether they are using the right communication and collaboration platform. As part of this evaluation process organizations should consider whether their enterprise messaging platform is working hard or hardly working

Collaboration tools that really don’t work for the enterprise are fragmented, legacy applications that can’t keep up with the needs of a mobile/remote workforce. Consumer-grade messaging apps fall squarely into this category. Although usage of these apps has spiked along with the acceleration of remote working, they lack not only the security controls critical to ensuring the confidentiality of data and communication but also the administrative controls necessary to manage employee account activity, monitor the flow of information, and enforce policies related to data distribution or storage.

Furthermore, utilizing consumer-grade apps for enterprise messaging puts the entire company’s privacy at risk. Since the onset of the global pandemic, the FBI reported a spike in cybercrime — putting data in even greater jeopardy.

Comparatively, enterprise-grade mobile messaging and collaboration platforms optimize productivity without compromising security or administrative controls. These enterprise platforms bring it all together in a contextual, instantaneous mobile messaging environment that is flexible and can be securely deployed at scale. The voice, video, filesharing, screen sharing, and intuitive communication workflows built into these enterprise platforms translate into high user adoption and productivity gains.

Additionally, enterprise-grade communications tools can offer a deeper level of data compliance that consumer-grade ones cannot. With this in mind, it’s essential to find a platform that is fully compliant with global regulations like HIPAA, GDPR and more, while also putting full control with the enterprise to meet internal standards.

After the world changed overnight, enterprises were faced with the task of addressing the now of work. As they continue to engage a remote workforce, a mobile messaging and collaboration platform purpose-built for the enterprise can provide the data privacy and security organizations need and the collaboration features employees want for the now of work.