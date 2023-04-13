In A Connected World, T-Mobile Doubles Down On the Connected Worker

Flexible connectivity redefines today’s connected worker, says T-Mobile’s John Rodriguez. Connected workers’ requirements are also redefining collaboration, he adds. Rodriguez also describes what differentiates T-Mobile from its competitors.

John Rodriguez is a Senior Cloud Solutions Engineer at T-Mobile for Business. In his current role, John and his team use their knowledge and experience in cloud solutions and collaboration as they interact with customers to help bring solutions that address real business pain points. He’s served in this role for 4 years and is located in the state of New York.

John is originally from New York City and graduated Manhattan College with a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering.

John has worked within the telecommunication industry in a consultative capacity for 26 years across both wireline and wireless industries. He currently specializes in Enterprise Applications with an emphasis on cloud and collaboration solutions. In his previous role, John helped his global Enterprise customers solve challenges in the wireless solutions, security and IoT areas of the business. His expertise in the hospitality and finance industries have made him a valuable internal resource within the company.

In his leisure time, John is an extreme auto enthusiast and enjoys photography, hiking, fishing, basketball but most importantly, spending time with his family. Him and his wife spend most of their time, away from work, involved in their children’s activities with travel hockey, baseball, dance and gymnastics. John has learned how to combine his passion for photography while remaining active with his son’s hockey team by becoming the team photographer and capturing many amazing moments for the other families and players over the years.

To reach John contact him at [email protected]