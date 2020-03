As COVID-19 continues to change life and work as we know it, many enterprises are adjusting to a new norm – one where video is the default, not the exception. Being a month or two into this new norm, many have now shifted the conversation from “whether we should allow remote working” to “how do we make the experience more human.”

This topic was at the heart of an Enterprise Connect Virtual webinar, which is available on demand , during which Brent Kelly, president and principal analyst at KelCor, and Phil Edholm, president and founder of PKE Consulting, shared their insight into how to improve the remote video meeting experience from IT and user perspectives. Their advice includes:

Know limitations of free video solutions — While many videoconferencing providers are offering enhanced or free trials in response to COVID-19 work-from-home programs, they’ve placed limitations on them, Kelly noted. The biggest differences between these plans and their regular offerings relate to meeting duration and number of participants. For example, Microsoft Teams now allows for up 250 participants, while Cisco Webex Meetings can have up to 100 and BlueJeans Meetings 40 people, Kelly explained. Use web-based video meetings for IT lockdowns — A common enterprise IT best practice is denying users the ability to download applications to their desktops. But what if a client sends a meeting for a video solution you don't have? Fortunately, BlueJeans, Cisco, Lifesize, Microsoft, Pexip, and Zoom all offer no download browser clients, Kelly said. Utilize headsets and speakers for video meetings — While it might seem like basic advice, headphones or a disk-shaped USB speaker are great tools for canceling echoes that might otherwise crop up in video meetings, Edholm recommended. Also, be aware that when you use a PC as a speakerphone, you might not hear an echo, but other participants will, Edholm noted. Leverage video bars and other devices — Users who require an "executive experience" would benefit from video bars and a range of devices that can improve the at-home experience, Kelly mentioned. Many video bars are all-in-one devices that include an embedded CPU, camera, mic, and speakers, so a user should be able to connect them to at-home devices like big-screen TVs, Kelly explained. Think about the camera — When presenting via video, it's important to know that "video is not about you, it's about how you are projecting through the video to people you're interacting with," Edholm said. Pay attention to your lighting and backdrop and make sure that your camera isn't at an awkward angle, he suggested. Focus on your behaviors and actions — Many people are working from home for the first time and may find staying productive a challenge. It's important to pay attention to your behaviors and what you do daily, Kelly said. Having a regime and making sure you keep to your regular meeting schedule are important, and you should continue to grow professionally and intellectually, even when you work from, said he added. Incorporate good news into your meetings — Lastly, when it comes to managing a remote workforce in tough times, it’s important to communicate effectively and openly with your workers, Edholm advised. "If you're not telling somebody something, they're getting their information somewhere else," he said. Additionally, providing good news in times of trouble can help motivate employees to move toward the future, Edholm added.

Follow these tips, and you and your team are sure to achieve an in-office social closeness, while being physically