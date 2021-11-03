Humans are Hard-Wired to Take the Path of Least Resistance

I recently read an article from a university in London that discovered something we knew all along (but collectively denied) about the human species—we are lazy! Of course, this trait isn’t unique to humans. As a famous Gen-Y influencer once said, “everything takes the path of least resistance: water, electricity, and Google maps.” Scientific studies have started to question whether man domesticated wolves or wolves evolved into domestic dogs because it was easier to scavenge on human trash than track down prey.

This article isn’t about condemning laziness. It’s about discussing how we can (sometimes) use laziness to our advantage. I’ll admit, I’m a lazy guy who finds the easiest way to finish a task, move on to the next one and use the time I saved to take a break. This system is what I call ‘efficient laziness,’ and it’s the path of least resistance, in my opinion.

Jokes aside, the path of least resistance is the most intelligent way to do things in most situations. One such situation is the digital transformation of communication across an organization. Our collective industry experience as an organization and my personal experience working with companies attempting to upgrade to Internet protocol (IP) have been significantly instructive. I have learned that when you offer people an innovative and easy solution, they are always skeptical.

It's helpful to back up that offer with proof that it has benefited the world's largest federal agency, the space agency, and thousands of other organizations. People try their best to make excuses as to why the offer wouldn’t work for them. They tell me they would prefer taking the traditional approach, costing them more and wasting resources, time, and money.

So, now I question this study. If we are all wired to take the path of least resistance, then why is it an uphill struggle for us to embrace change or paradigm-shifting technology intended to make life easier? Is this evolution’s way of weeding out the weak something like survival of the smartest? I don’t have the answer, but I encourage readers to think about this. Ask yourself if there’s a straightforward way, which is proven to be efficient to solve a problem but is new to you and goes against everything you have learned. Are you going to stay in your comfort zone and let your education interfere with your ability to learn and implement new things?