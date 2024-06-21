What to Know About Customer Experience (CX)

Customer experience (CX) refers to every interaction customers have with an organization as well as their perceptions and feelings associated with that organization. The future of CX lies in a central data platform that integrates all customer interactions across various touchpoints. This data can help empower employees and AI tools to personalize customer journeys and improve satisfaction.

Traditionally, contact centers handled calls only. Now, they manage chats, emails, social media, and more. A unified CX data platform combines details from all these channels to provide a more complete picture of each customer – and provide a foundation for (generative) AI-powered solutions.

Empowered by customer data, employees can also make better decisions and collaborate across departments to address customer needs. Similarly, AI, fueled by quality data, can personalize interactions and streamline operations. With these innovations, companies aim to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Check out the following articles for insights on CX trends, best practices and recommendations.

The Rise of the CX Data Platform

CX software built historically around the queuing, routing, and handling of interactions will evolve to place an open data platform at its core. It’s time to shift this perspective and consolidate CX data to enable AI as a set of capabilities that can be activated across the entire stack.

Fusing CX and EX Requires Unified Data

Companies are beginning to recognize the direct correlation between empowered employees equipped with real-time data and satisfied customers. This involves, but is not limited to, incorporating customer data into decision-making and establishing cross-functional teams and workflows that integrate data insights into strategic planning, product development, and customer service initiatives.

CX and Digital Engagement

The traditional role of the voice-based call center is changing and now just one piece of the CX puzzle. Contact centers surveyed by NTT in 2023 report an average of 8 interaction channels in use per organization. This includes a growing use of social media, mobile applications, chatbots, and WhatsApp. Overall, the ideal CX should be one that can start in either an assisted or self-service channel and move easily from one to another, with context.

Integrating UC and CC for CX

With integrated unified communications and contact center, agents can communicate and collaborate with knowledge workers in different parts of the organization to better help customers in real time.

Why AI Matters to CX Practitioners

Generative AI has been, and will likely continue to be, the main buzz phrase in CX. But it’s important to get your data ‘house’ in order before implementing Gen AI tools, and examine how customer data can help generative AI to identify specific pain points, understand satisfaction drivers, and strategically enhance overall CX.

Transforming CX with AI

CX transformation is the innovative application of new or existing technologies to improve the customer and/or agent experience to drive measurable business value. In 2023, 82.7% of companies completed, were in the process of completing, or were planning a CX transformation project. AI is serving as a catalyst for change. AI and automation will deliver tailored customer experiences that resonate deeply with individual preferences and behaviors, while AI-powered systems streamline operations by handling routine queries.

Using AI to Power CX: Acquisitions and Partnerships

Nextiva acquired Thrio: The UC and collaboration company adds AI-infused, native contact center to its platform, part of a move to offer customers a more holistic CXM solution.

Avaya Acquired Edify: The buy, which would bolster Avaya Experience Platform, signals a consolidation in the contact center market and a move toward improving CX outcomes.

Avaya partners Cognigy and Journey help Avaya customers deliver AI-powered CX.

Visual Interactions in CX

Video capabilities can help customers resolve their issues more quickly and with greater satisfaction – so contact centers should offer customers the choice of beginning their interactions that way. This second article concurs, arguing that visual tech can positively impact CX.