No Jitter Roll: Improving CX a Key Theme at Enterprise Connect 2023

Five9 Delivers More Fluid Customer Experiences with Support for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Channel Integration Framework 2.0

Five9 launched a new version of its Five9 Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365, which includes support for the Dynamics 365 Channel Integration Framework (CIF) 2.0. This integration enables agents to handle and switch between voice, email and/or chat customer interactions within the Dynamics 365 interface. Dynamics 365 CIF 2.0 integration is an extension to the Five9 and Microsoft Adapter.

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Industry, Apps and Data Product Marketing with Five9 said that this integration is an example of how Five9 “continues to enhance their contact center integrations for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams, specifically with this CIF 2.0 for multisession applications support.”

On the core Five9 platform, workflow automation (WFA) is now included as a standard capability. The new Five9 WFA is meant to help companies seamlessly connect disparate systems, aggregate information, act on customer data and context in real time, and trigger cross-platform workflows. It also helps contact centers unlock previously siloed information, accelerate decision making and automate CX while reducing workload and cost.

Callan Schebella, EVP, Product Management at Five9 said, “We believe data and insights are key to enabling a fluid experience and being able to connect the contact center to the rest of the CX ecosystem is in turnkey to that.”

In addition to the above, Five9 also announced Automation Studio, is a no-code/low-code integrated workflow development environment that allows non-technical users to create, deploy, and maintain automation workflows that connect Five9 with a broader CX ecosystem. Out of the box, Five9 includes 100+ pre-built connections to popular business systems (SaaS and PaaS platforms) and applications.

The company also announced Solutions Catalog, which provides a curated list of automation and visualizations organized by contact center use cases. Examples include agent skill assignment, omnichannel orchestration, IVA (Voice and Digital) and IVR performance monitoring, and proactive notification.

Zoom Contact Center Leverages Calabrio’s Workforce Management Solution

The workforce performance company, announced that its workforce management (WFM) solution will be integrated with Zoom’s omnichannel contact center platform. As a result of this integration, Zoom Contact Center customers can use the functionality of Calabrio’s WFM solution, which includes features like AI-powered forecasting and automated, multi-skill scheduling that helps connect the right agents with customers at the right time. Self-scheduling via mobile app is also available.

Scott Brown, Head of Zoom Contact Center Sales, said, “Part of fostering these connections is integrating with advanced workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions to elevate the experience and performance of the agents interacting with customers.”

Twilio Supercharges Customer Profiles for Data Warehouse Portability and Extensibility

Twilio, which provides a customer data platform (CDP), made two recent announcements: Segment Unify and Reverse ETL. With Segment Unify, businesses can easily merge the complete history of each customer into a single unified profile, sync Segment’s identity-resolved customer profiles to their data platform and activate these complete profiles in their customer experience tools of choice (including Twilio’s Engage and Flex).

Part of the Segment Unify solution is a component called Profiles Sync, which sends identity-resolved profiles to a company’s data warehouse to match them with data from other systems of record. This allows the creation of what Twilio calls “golden profiles,” or more complete customer profiles that are key to training innovative AI and machine learning models.

Reverse ETL allows those “golden profiles” to be sent the data warehouse to any downstream tool in the tech stack – and Segment Unify includes 400+ pre-built integrations to facilitate customers’ ability to unlock their data.

Kevin Niparko, VP of Product at Twilio, said that “Without ‘golden profiles’ or identity resolution, businesses run the risk of using an incomplete package.”

RingCentral Introduces Next-Gen Communication Solution for Frontline Workers

Available as a standalone solution or add-on to RingCentral MVP, RingCentral has announced a new product targeted at frontline workers. RingCentral for Frontline Workers enhances employee- or company-owned mobile devices with push-to-talk (PTT), voice, AI- powered video capabilities, team messaging, file sharing and more. Frontline workers across industries like healthcare, retail, and manufacturing can use a single device to seamlessly connect and communicate with the rest of their organization.

Some of the key benefits of the new solution include:

Potentially eliminating the need for frontline workers to carry multiple devices. Businesses can optimize costs by introducing bring your own device (BYOD) programs and reducing subscriptions with consolidated calling, SMS, video camera-sharing, and group messaging in one subscription.

Push-to-talk communications can be elevated to a real-time voice call, AI-powered video collaboration using “see what I see” technology, AI-powered live transcriptions and/or noise reduction while on calls.

Connect the frontline with the back office via team messaging and file sharing.

RingCentral highlighted use cases in three industries – health care, retail, and manufacturing – as particularly conducive to the new product. “Frontline workers need to be given the right tools to perform their jobs with speed and precision. Without digital investments, they’re set up to work in silos,” said Srini Raghavan, chief product officer, RingCentral.

The new frontline worker solution is now available globally as a public beta to customers. The solution is scheduled to be generally available by the end of June 2023.

