How is CPaaS Evolving in 2023 to Meet Customer Demands?

New trends, technologies, and digital channels are transforming the way brands and customers interact—and spurring even greater growth for Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solutions. In fact, the CPaaS market will reach $29B globally by 2025, up from $16B in 2022.

Ahead of the communications event Enterprise Connect, we’ll explore our five predictions for how CPaaS will evolve to help facilitate better experiences and communications while optimizing costs throughout 2023 and beyond.

CPaaS drives more revenue and efficiency

CPaaS will increasingly contribute to the top line, and become a more accepted revenue driver over the course of 2023.

By automating digital interactions and reducing the cost to serve, CPaaS will continue to help businesses do more with less. And in many cases, it’ll power more engaging experiences that attract customers to much cheaper digital channels than manually-intensive options like phone calls.

IT becomes democratized

The digital skills gap could cost businesses trillions of dollars by 2030. So, many are turning to no- and low-code solutions and visual flow builders to help non-IT teams develop their own customer journeys.

We expect to see CPaaS providers offering out-of-the-box tools for building bots and managing lifecycles that will democratize chatbot building and bring AI to more organizations without taxing technical teams.

Automation capabilities evolve

CPaaS providers will continue to support Rich Communication Services’ carousel menus, and image and video features to enable automated and self-serve use cases.

We can also easily see generative AI becoming a significant part of conversational experiences over 2023. And CPaaS will lead the way in helping businesses achieve two-way, proactive communications.

APIs and pre-built integrations expand

Many CPaaS providers are focused on integrating businesses with third-party applications to make the most of back-end systems and deliver personalized communications.

Inevitably, they’ll expand the functionality and usability of their APIs to help take integration further. And many providers will also focus on offering simple pre-built integrations to support teams without extensive developer resources.

Security becomes a bigger concern

Organizations need to adhere to changing security standards and comply with data privacy and protection regulations. So, leading CPaaS providers will expand on their platform’s in-built features and offer capabilities to manage consumer preferences to further protect data.

CPaaS providers will also continue to develop tools that help brands better understand customer behavior. Combined with support for verification features, these tools will ensure brands and customers can authenticate each other during interactions.

Ride the wave of CPaaS growth with the right platform

To make the most of this CPaaS growth, enterprises will want a partner that offers a best-in-class, future-proof platform that supports the latest channels and features.

Cisco and Webex CPaaS Solutions can offer everything you need in a partner and platform to ride the wave of CPaaS success.

And if you’re attending Enterprise Connect this year, you can visit us at Webex booth 1708 to see for yourself how Webex Connect is automating smarter, omnichannel customer interactions at scale.