Future-Proof Your Communication Platform

Business phone systems are critical for ensuring effective communication, both internally and externally, in any organization. But when it comes to maintaining and upgrading these systems, there’s a lot of apprehension for IT leaders. Why is this the case? There seems to be an inherent fear of updating and changing your phone system. Even though businesses don’t use 80% of their PBX features, they tend to worry about migrating 20% of these capabilities.

The Need for Flexibility and Customization

For decades, traditional PBX vendors have built siloed solutions preventing businesses from expanding beyond their ecosystem. Businesses have also had to push the upgrade cycles for fear of not having their business-critical phone systems working. These systems are inflexible and don’t allow any customization. This circumstance may have been acceptable twenty years ago, but with the high demands of the workforce today, this doesn’t work. There’s a need for more flexibility and customization. Even the arrival of cloud-based communication solutions like UCaaS did not address this need. Now, communications platform as a service (CPaaS) can address this need through their API building blocks, which allows a high level of customization.

CPaaS provides rich applications, features, and APIs that save time and improve customer experience. CPaaS platforms also allow you to tailor the communications experience to your specific business requirements, resulting in a better user experience for everyone.

The CPaaS Advantage

2020 study by Apigee reported that 56% of IT decision-makers view APIs as assets that help organizations build better digital experiences and products. CPaaS is the ultimate way to effortlessly and seamlessly integrate new tools and features through APIs without replacing the entire system. APIs and SDKs can embed everything from the latest AI technology to business PBX and chat apps.

Other contributing factors to the CPaaS advantage are:

Programmable Voice

Programmable voice is much more than a business phone system. It allows you to build a completely custom voice platform from the ground up or add a voice option to your web interface. Programmable voice is powerful, simple, and customizable.

Programmable IVR

Programmable IVR is a modern interactive voice response (IVR) system that allows you to build a self-service flow for customers using AI-powered voice assistants, natural language understanding (NLU), omnichannel, and more.

Elastic SIP Connectivity

Elastic SIP trunking is a cloud-based SIP trunking solution that offers far more flexibility and global reach than traditional SIP trunking because of the ability to scale on demand.

Advantages of a CPaaS-based modern business phone system

Because CPaaS allows you to build a cloud-based communication platform from the ground up using communication APIs and SDKs, the possibilities are essentially limitless. Here are some benefits of how CPaaS can help you future-proof your communication platform.

Reduces Complexity - Connect with your employees, customers, and other business applications in the cloud without having to connect to a traditional PBX or a cloud phone system.

- Connect with your employees, customers, and other business applications in the cloud without having to connect to a traditional PBX or a cloud phone system. Tailored to your needs and workflows - Using these platforms, quickly build a solution that fits your unique business needs.

- Using these platforms, quickly build a solution that fits your unique business needs. Expand your system as you grow - Today, it’s a phone system, and tomorrow you may need it to be a full-fledged contact center. Programmable platforms allow you to move and expand with ease.