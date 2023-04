Communication and collaboration are continuously evolving to meet customer requirements, says Divya Ghai Wakankar of BICS. And in the current era, communication platforms must embrace hybrid and remote working models, she adds. Wakankar also addresses how enterprises can monetize this technology.

In her role as VP Enterprise Markets at BICS, Divya is helping businesses in their digital transformation journey. She leads the enterprise business development, channel partnership and product management of BICS’ digital portfolio, building solutions that anticipate the needs of this ever-growing market. She previously served as Head of Cloud Communications and is passionate about how digitalization and new technologies are revolutionizing business around the world.

Divya has published multiple whitepapers and blogs, was recognized as one of the “Top 20 Women to Watch 2020”, and is an experienced speaker and thought leader at industry events.