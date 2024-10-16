Zoomtopia 2024: From CCaaS to Customer Experience Platform

Zoomtopia, the annual Zoom customer and partner conference, was held October 9-10 in San Jose, CA. An audience of approximately 300 joined the live keynotes in the San Jose McEnery Conference Center with thousands more joining the hybrid event via video, i.e., using the company’s Zoom Events solution.

In conjunction with the live event, Zoom held a grand opening reception and ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Customer Experience Center (CEC) located in a headquarters building in San Jose. In May 2024, I had a sneak preview of Zoom’s CEC in London. While that was impressive – displaying a host of Zoom solutions in plush surroundings with spectacular view of the city – at the San Jose center I also had the opportunity to sit in on two demonstration sessions.



A demo in the boardroom of the CEC and its advanced video room offerings reminded me how Zoom made its name. While I have followed the company primarily in terms of its contact center and virtual agent products, Zoom continues to use AI for breakthroughs in the meetings space as well. Available this month, a new smart speaker tag feature will identify speakers in a Zoom Room, and when combined with smart name tags (currently available), will provide active speaker indication by highlighting the speaker’s name tag.

The smart tag system is based on an opt-in automatic recognition system, powered by AI face and audio recognition. Users register with the system to facilitate future tagging. Note that users concerned about their privacy with the digital solution can also opt to manually add their own name tags. Smart speaker tags become even more powerful during and after the meeting with the speaker tag being displayed in closed captions, transcripts, and AI Companion meeting summaries. No more “speaker 17” or “speaker 25”!

Zoom Contact Center and CX

The big news from Zoomtopia, from my perspective, is the progress being made by the company selling its Zoom Contact Center (ZCC), and more broadly Zoom Customer Experience (ZCX), portfolio. First, let me explain the difference between the two terms.



The graphic shows that Zoom Contact Center is just one of the applications offered within the Zoom Customer Experience portfolio. Since ZCC was announced in February 2022, the ZCX portfolio has grown steadily, adding virtual agent, workforce management, quality management and AI Expert Assist applications. Zoom Customer Experience is delivered on the same network and cloud infrastructure that is used for Zoom’s other applications, e.g., Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone. All of these applications are supported by Zoom AI Companion, which will soon be enhanced by the Zoom AI Companion 2.0 capabilities announced at Zoomtopia and discussed in detail in Zeus Kerravala’s Zoomtopia post.

Kerravala also reported on new ZCX features including multi-intent query handling for Zoom Virtual Agent. However, it was the go-to-market update I gleaned from the financial analyst meeting deck; the Zoom CX Spotlight breakout session, led by Chris Morrissey, head of CX Sales and GTM, Zoom, available online; and questions asked during the industry analyst Q&A that was of even more interest to me.

Zoom Customer Experience Go-To-Market Update

In both Morrissey’s session online and in a presentation to financial analysts, Zoom reported it now has 1,300 Zoom contact center customers. This number is up from 1,100 reported on the Zoom Q2 2025 earnings call on August 23, 2024, indicating an 18% increase in customers from one quarter to the next – but the real surge is in year-over-year growth. In August 2023, Zoom reported having over 500 contact center customers, so the 1100 customers it reported in Q2 2025 show that it’s doubled its contact center customer base in a year. The latest figure of 1,300 shows continued 100% growth on an annualized basis.

Who is successfully selling ZCX in the market? Increasingly, indirect channels are selling Zoom – key to both domestic and international success. Morrissey reported that 2,500 ZCX accreditations have been completed by partners in the last 18 months. This has resulted in a 63% partner contribution for ZCX sales in the six months of fiscal year 2025 (February to July 2024) and a 165% increase in partner-sourced ZCX deals.

To add color to the numbers, the financial analyst session also included an overview of three recent ZCX wins. While the three were from different industries – government, financial and retail – there were noteworthy commonalities:

All three deals included AI Companion for Contact Center, not a tough sell as the feature is included with even the least expensive Zoom Contact Center license, Essentials, with a list price of $69 per agent per month.

In all of the deals, both Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone were included.

In all of the deals, CCaaS market leaders were competitors for the business.

In two of the three deals, the displaced incumbent was Cisco.

One of the deals, with $1 million annual recurring revenue, included Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center but also AI Expert Assist, Workforce Management and Quality Management.

Here are my observations based on the described Zoom Customer Experience wins:

As I have noted for several years, the race to be the leader in the market for a combined UCaaS/CCaaS offer has yet to be won. RingCentral led the pack for many years reselling NICE’s CXone, but it can be argued that it was not a single platform. RingCX, announced in August 2023, puts RingCentral on a more equal footing for UCaaS/CCaaS deals.

Migration from premises to cloud is still a major contributor to CCaaS market growth. There are still millions of Avaya, Cisco, and Mitel customers whose contact centers are not run in the cloud. While a small percentage may choose to remain on premises beyond a five-year planning horizon, most will not.

A theme I believe is playing out in the market, that CCaaS decisions have become CX platform decisions, is increasingly true in Zoom deals. In just 2 years, Zoom Contact Center has expanded its portfolio of offerings, with additional channels, AI and WEM, and is participating in this market shift.

Let me finish by referencing a CEO of a business process outsourcer, Chris Crosby, Inflection CX, who has been very public in posts on LinkedIn about his favorable experience using ZCX. The company uses a host of Zoom solutions, including Meetings, Team Chat, Phone, Contact Center, AI Expert Assist, Workforce Management and more.

Crosby moved from another CCaaS provider to Zoom in 2023. During a recorded Zoomtopia session, Crosby reported that using ZCX, he has reduced after-call work from four and half minutes to 30 seconds per interaction, reduced average handle time by three minutes and reduced IT overhead by 50%. Zoom CX is not just winning deals, it is delivering promised business outcomes. Zoom may be the new kid on the block, but they are getting noticed.