Zoom Releases Conversational CX Tool, 8x8 and Genesys Announce Integration

Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition, we share service updates and a new conversational AI tool from Zoom, and then details on a UCaaS and CCaaS integration.

Zoom Shares Updates to Services at Work Transformation Summit

Today, Zoom announced a new AI-based conversational intelligence tool, Zoom IQ for Sales, and made several updates to its event and webinar services.

First, the company shared details on Zoom IQ for Sales, which records and analyzes customer interactions and then provides insight to better inform customer service decisions. Features include:

Sales productivity tools : Zoom IQ for Sales users can leverage risk assessments, automated next steps, and search capabilities.

: Zoom IQ for Sales users can leverage risk assessments, automated next steps, and search capabilities. Sales feedback : With Zoom IQ for Sales analytics, managers can identify areas of improvement for sales professionals and teams.

: With Zoom IQ for Sales analytics, managers can identify areas of improvement for sales professionals and teams. Speaking metrics : Zoom IQ for Sales users can view how long and fast they talk during a presentation within the recording overview to ensure conversations are concise.

: Zoom IQ for Sales users can view how long and fast they talk during a presentation within the recording overview to ensure conversations are concise. Integrations : Zoom IQ for Sales integrates with Salesforce, Zoom Meetings, and calendar providers, allowing users to view conversations and sales opportunities within a single view.

: Zoom IQ for Sales integrates with Salesforce, Zoom Meetings, and calendar providers, allowing users to view conversations and sales opportunities within a single view. Admin controls: Admins can onboard Zoom IQ for Sales users and manage their integrations through Zoom's admin portal.

Zoom IQ for sales is available for $79 per user/month and is an add-on to Zoom Meeting customers, with Zoom Phone support forthcoming.

For Zoom Webinar, the company announced two new features, which are:

Reactions : Attendees can now use a set of reactions within the webinar window, which then will be visible to hosts, panelists, and attendees.

: Attendees can now use a set of reactions within the webinar window, which then will be visible to hosts, panelists, and attendees. Session branding: Webinar hosts can now customize the appearance of the webinar experience by adding a wallpaper behind the video tiles, displaying name tags for panelists, and applying a virtual background to panelist video streams.

And for its event platform, Zoom launched a backstage feature that allows panelists, speakers, and event staff to view live webinar feeds, chat with each other, answer attendees’ questions, and practice their presentations, all from behind the scenes. The Zoom Events backstage feature will be GA later this month.

Genesys, 8x8 Partner on CCaaS + UCaaS Integration

In partner news, CCaaS provider Genesys and UCaaS/CCaaS provider 8x8 announced an integration between 8x8 Work and Genesys Cloud CX, which will allow contact center agents to collaborate with subject matter experts across the organization and vice versa.

Combining the voice, video meetings, and team chat capabilities of 8x8 with Genesys’s contact center offering, the integrated service will provide:

A unified company directory and in-network call transfers : With a unified company directory, agents can seek out the help of a subject matter expert from across the organization, collaborate in real-time, and transfer the call to them if need be.

: With a unified company directory, agents can seek out the help of a subject matter expert from across the organization, collaborate in real-time, and transfer the call to them if need be. Single sign-on : Agents will be able to sign-into the Genesys Cloud CX and 8x8 Work with a single sign-on.

: Agents will be able to sign-into the Genesys Cloud CX and 8x8 Work with a single sign-on. Shared presence status: Subject matter experts can set their availability to indicate to agents that they are available (or not) to answer customer inquiries.

“Gone are the days where contact center agents reside on an island, away from the rest of the company. By integrating cloud UC and contact center , CX leaders see improvements in key business metrics, including customer and employee satisfaction, revenue, costs, and agent productivity," Robin Gareiss, CEO and principal analyst at Metrigy, said in the announcement press release. "When companies remove communications and collaboration barriers, they empower all employees to help resolve customer issues–and agents to provide real-world insights into product development, marketing, and sales strategies.”

Enterprises can download Genesys Cloud CX from the 8x8 App Store and 8x8 Work from the Genesys AppFoundry.