Vonage Expands UCaaS, CCaaS Capabilities with Embedded Video Switch

Vonage added a single-button switch to its UCaaS solution, Vonage Business Communications (VBC), and its CCaaS solution, Vonage Contact Center (VCC). As a result, users within these systems can use an embedded video API to launch calls and meetings directly from any web-based application, such as a spreadsheet or project plan. A November 2021 Vonage report found that consumers' preference for connecting with businesses using video has tripled since January 2020, with 38% of survey respondents favoring video calls when collaborating with people.

So long as their customer-care platform has Visual Engagement for VCC embedded within, customer agents working within Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, ServiceNow, or Zendesk can escalate any conversation to a video call through the one-click interface. Vonage says this solution also empowers businesses to reduce time to resolution through personalized, high-touch interactions, resulting in happier customers.

“Visual communications are now essential to everyday interactions. It became how we communicate with our colleagues, friends, and family, and it’s perfectly logical that customer interactions will also benefit by expanding beyond audio-only experiences, particularly in high-touch sectors,” Dave Michels, Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz, said. “Vonage’s enhanced video capabilities will help elevate collaboration at the click of a button, enabling better connections and engagement.”

