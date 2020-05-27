The Virtual Call Center is Here to Stay

The coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has forever changed how call centers think about maintaining business continuity -- from managing agent resources and having the right technology in place, to shoring up security protocols and management processes. While the virtual call center is a critical component of any business continuity strategy, there are several key questions and guidelines to consider before adding this model to your company portfolio to help mitigate the risk of unforeseen events and forced closures.

When widespread shelter-in-place orders were established, and non-essential businesses closed, brick-and-mortar call centers immediately became forced to figure out methods to keep employees safe and business operating – while customer service demands in many industries skyrocketed. During the onset of COVID-19, many US-based and international call centers temporarily closed down entirely, disrupting customer service continuity for many businesses. Others found ways to continue operating while creating more “social distance” among on-site employees by reducing capacity and managing alternating shifts. Still, others opted to send their agents to work-from-home (WFH) and adjust operations accordingly but quickly learned the demands of transitioning to and managing a WFH workforce were significant.

The current health crisis required call centers to change the way they operate and has brought to light the need to strengthen business continuity plans in the event of future forced closures due to health crises, weather, or other events impacting brick and mortar facilities.

The virtual call center model, particularly in which WFH employees are distributed across multiple geographies, is a critical component of any current and long-term risk mitigation strategy. However, setting up and managing a virtual call center is complex. It requires transforming operations, especially IT and systems operations – including establishing system requirements, security protocols, developing the appropriate business processes, policies, and even company culture.

Organizations evaluating the role of the virtual call center should consider several key areas, including: