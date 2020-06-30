Tips for Practical Post-Pandemic Planning

As enterprise communications leaders, we have huge issues on our plates right now. Among these concerns are service reliability, resiliency, communication, system security, and support for users who work across exceedingly diverse locations. No doubt, this takes up most of our time. Sadly, it will continue, since the end of this fourth phase of the pandemic is nowhere in sight.

Soon enough, we’ll be requested to restructure our operations based on the new way’s organizations will work post-pandemic. If we can be proactive, perhaps we’ll sit at the planning table as these methods are determined. Whether or not we are at the business planning table, enterprises will undoubtedly ask our assistance to adjust and to realign their communications services, topologies, and economics to support the post-pandemic re-definition of organization structures, business processes, and customer services.

Here’s a quick preview of each:

Assessing the situation, the variables, and the options

The key here is assessment. How is your enterprise going to adapt to certain changes in society, government regulations, customer expectations, employee expectations, cost and revenue structures, logistics, and much more in the post-pandemic period?

Also, what are the variables at your disposal? Are your existing contracts flexible? Do you have the in-place services or at least the licensing needed for new ways of working and communicating? What services can be decommissioned or scaled back; what services are likely to be expanded or acquired? How much funding is likely to be available, or will it be necessary to reduce costs dramatically, even while providing a new or revised set of services? What will be required to ensure the health and safety of employees in the future? What changes or additions to security will be indicated?

Understanding these fundamental points will enable the creation of possibilities. How much can be done with existing staff, skills, and systems? If you could pick only one or two transformative actions, what would those be? Which options can you choose and manage within your team and which will require cooperation or approvals from others in IT or from the enterprise’s leadership?

With this in place, strategies are creatable.

Selecting and creating your strategies The means and methods to create your unique strategic options are the focus of this section. This part of the workshop provides the essentials for creating strategies based on the assessment section. Approaches must have definable outcomes, flexibility to deal with uncertainty as well as external variables, and must be feasible within the constraints. We’ll also look at methods such as scenario planning, in which different future conditions are assessed based on the key variables that are most important and are most uncertain. Heck, planning for specific future states is easy; flexibility and adaptability are hard. But that need not be daunting, as will be illustrated in the workshop. There are some powerful variables for creating strategic options and maximizing the chances of success. These include timing, risk-sharing, vendor-supported options, prototyping, pilot testing, outsourcing, user/department participation, and much more.