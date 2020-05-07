Talkdesk Spotlights End-to-End Contact Center Platform

Cloud contact center provider Talkdesk this week announced a platform update and enhanced integration support aimed at delivering all the capabilities companies need for their customer service operations, end to end.

The new CX Cloud enterprise contact center platform and Connection “integration platform as a service” offerings are part of the 20-in-20 program Talkdesk launched in February, and showcase how the company is taking a new approach to old problems, said Tiago Paiva, Talkdesk founder and CEO, during his opening keynote at OpenTalk 2020 , a virtual conference for customers and business partners. All previously announced 20-in-20 offerings, such as a virtual agent, and intelligent knowledge base, and the Guardian security suite, are available as part of the unified CX Cloud platform, Talkdesk said.

Powered by AI, CX Cloud provides complete omnichannel support, allowing customers to interact with companies on the channel of their choice.

Other CX Cloud highlights include:

A built-in workforce engagement tool portfolio, featuring agent desktop, mobile agent, workforce management, quality management, and call recording

Real-time operational dashboards and business intelligence tools

More than 60 out-of-the-box integrations to CRMs and other business applications, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zendesk

One-click access to over 50 contact center productivity apps; 30-day trial with Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace

Employee collaboration to allow for agents to collaborate with the rest of the subject matter experts in the organization to provide delightful customer experiences

CX Cloud addresses the challenge companies have historically had when trying to pull together tools in order to provide great customer experiences, said Charanya Kannan, chief product officer at Talkdesk, during her OpenTalk keynote. Once a company found the appropriate tools, it might spend months and years integrating all of them, she said.

As Talkdesk continues to flesh out its CX Cloud platform, look for continued work in the areas of proactive customer engagement, deployment options for companies at different stages of their digital transformations, employee engagement, and support for customization, said Wendy Close, vice president of product marketing at Talkdesk, during the keynote. Talkdesk’s goal is to provide customers with the ability to customize every single part of the platform with little to no coding to meet their specific business needs, and to reduce costs, she added.

That comes with Connections, which Talkdesk touts as an integration platform as a service that companies can use to build, test and deploy customized integrations to home-grown apps, core industry systems, and on-premises data through configurations available in the CX Cloud interface. “We want to make it easy for you to build these integrations in minutes, not months,” said Kannan, speaking to OpenTalk attendees.