Talkdesk & Google Partner Up, Verint Reveals Zoom Integration

Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition, we share news on a contact center partnership, a compliance recording integration with Zoom, and a web portal to manage POTS replacements.

Talkdesk Becomes a Chrome Enterprise Recommended Partner

“As organizations increasingly adopt hybrid work environments, security, flexibility, deployment and management are vitally important to supporting their teams and safeguarding customer interactions,” said Gregg Fiddes, head of Chrome enterprise technology partnerships for Chrome OS. The Chrome Enterprise Recommended designation helps further those aims, he added.

Verint Releases Native Zoom Integration

Customer engagement provider Verint announced that its compliance recording service is now available as a native Zoom integration. With the integration, enterprises can capture and analyze Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings communications, which can include voice calls, video meetings, and screenshares. The Verint compliance recording service is designed to meet requirements for specific industries like healthcare and international banking, according to Verint.

“Verint’s integration with Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings enables us to help businesses adopt the latest communication technologies while meeting strict regulatory demands. As the world is moving toward hybrid-working, allowing regulated users to communicate beyond traditional voice platforms is a must and increases the competitive advantage for regulated organizations.” said Gary Sorrentino, deputy CIO for Zoom.

Ooma Introduces Web Portal for POTS Replacements

Communications service provider Ooma last week introduced a web portal for monitoring and managing its Ooma AirDial POTS replacement devices. With the Ooma Remote Device Manager (RDM) portal, IT teams and managers can view the status of their AirDial devices, and IT consultants can manage and control billing and service plans for their customers.

Additionally, IT admins can customize the data displayed on the RDM to include information like in-service status, wireless signal strength, and backup battery health, and display this in either a list or device detail view. The RDM can also send text or email notifications to users when there is an event like a device going out of service or if it has a low battery.