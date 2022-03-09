No Jitter is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Contact Center & Customer Experience

Observe.AI Debuts CX Tool; Aver Releases Meeting Room Bundle

In this edition of the No Jitter Roll, we cover Observe.AI's newest tool for customer service, Aver's team-up with Lenovo and Yamaha, and Pexip's ongoing collaboration with Microsoft.
Lisa Schmeiser, No Jitter editor
Lisa Schmeiser
March 09, 2022

Dumitru Ochievschi Alamy Stock Vector_2E3K7X0.jpg

Image: Dumitru Ochievschi - Alamy Stock Vector
Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition: Observe.AI unveils an AI-powered tool for redacting customer data; Aver teams up with Lenovo and Yamaha for a Teams-certified hardware bundle, and Pexip expands its collaboration with Microsoft for government cloud services.
 
Observe.AI Adds AI-Based Customer Data Redaction Tool
Voice AI platform Observe.AI rolled out an AI-powered solution for selectively redacting personal identifiable information (PII), payment card information (PCI), and other sensitive information from recorded customer conversations. The company says the tool works via attention-based deep neural networks, which selectively detect and redact relevant entities of customer information, and the tool provides guidance that can help identify regulatory risks and compliance issues. This means financial services, insurance, and collections companies can all maintain customer privacy and regulatory compliance.
 
The new tool is the latest in the company's roster of AI-powered call center tools. Over the past year, it also added agent performance and coaching abilities to its product portfolio and debuted its Intelligent Workforce Platform as a service to automate quality assurance workflows and other customer-agent processes.
 
“Today's digital-first contact center contains a wealth of business-critical yet sensitive customer information. By harnessing AI to increase accuracy and precision of the redaction process, we’re letting contact centers adapt to the needs of their business and selectively hide customer information without losing the context of their conversations. This not only solves the compliance problem but also drives better agent performance and business results,” said Swapnil Jain, CEO at Observe.AI.
 
Aver, Lenovo, and Yamaha Collaborate on Teams-Certified Bundle
Education and meeting technology company Aver unveiled a hardware bundle positioned as a plug-and-play meeting room connectivity solution; it comes pre-certified for Microsoft Teams.
 
The bundle includes the Aver CAM520 Pro2, Lenovo ThinkSmart Core + Controller, and Yamaha ADECIA Ceiling Mic and Speaker Solution. The CAM520 Pro2 has SmartFrame, a facial-and-body-detection system that automatically shifts the camera's focus and follows the presenter throughout each saved zone, while Yamaha is providing sound technology and Lenovo's tech handles Microsoft Rooms manageability and deployment.
 
“Together, Aver, Lenovo and Yamaha are bridging the gap to support seamless collaboration for Microsoft Teams Rooms,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for Aver USA. "Aver is proud to align with Lenovo and Yamaha to create an industry-leading solution for a simplified user experience. The hybrid room-ready bundle will provide a unified and reliable connectivity solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms.”
 
Pexip to Offer One-Touch Video Join for Microsoft Govt. Cloud Customers
The videoconferencing interoperability service provider announced that it now has a Microsoft Teams Cloud Video Interop (CVI) solution available for Microsoft’s Government Community Cloud (GCC) High. This means that federal agencies with video-calling devices that support SIP and H.323 standards can now call into Teams meetings or join with One-Touch Join from their Cisco and Poly devices.
 
“Pexip’s ongoing collaboration with Microsoft helps organizations adapt to the changing workplace with flexibility and ease. We are proud to be the first and only provider to bring Microsoft Teams interoperability to Microsoft Office 365 GCCH and Microsoft Azure Government cloud,” said Karl Hantho, president of the Americas, Pexip.
 
Last month, Pexip announced that its Pexip Government Cloud videoconferencing platform for government officials and judiciaries received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) "In Process" designation at the Moderate Impact Level, allowing government agencies to securely collaborate over Microsoft Teams.

