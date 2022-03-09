Observe.AI Debuts CX Tool; Aver Releases Meeting Room Bundle

Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition: Observe.AI unveils an AI-powered tool for redacting customer data; Aver teams up with Lenovo and Yamaha for a Teams-certified hardware bundle, and Pexip expands its collaboration with Microsoft for government cloud services.

Observe.AI Adds AI-Based Customer Data Redaction Tool

“Today's digital-first contact center contains a wealth of business-critical yet sensitive customer information. By harnessing AI to increase accuracy and precision of the redaction process, we’re letting contact centers adapt to the needs of their business and selectively hide customer information without losing the context of their conversations. This not only solves the compliance problem but also drives better agent performance and business results,” said Swapnil Jain, CEO at Observe.AI.

Aver, Lenovo, and Yamaha Collaborate on Teams-Certified Bundle

The bundle includes the Aver CAM520 Pro2, Lenovo ThinkSmart Core + Controller, and Yamaha ADECIA Ceiling Mic and Speaker Solution. The CAM520 Pro2 has SmartFrame, a facial-and-body-detection system that automatically shifts the camera's focus and follows the presenter throughout each saved zone, while Yamaha is providing sound technology and Lenovo's tech handles Microsoft Rooms manageability and deployment.

“Together, Aver, Lenovo and Yamaha are bridging the gap to support seamless collaboration for Microsoft Teams Rooms,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for Aver USA. "Aver is proud to align with Lenovo and Yamaha to create an industry-leading solution for a simplified user experience. The hybrid room-ready bundle will provide a unified and reliable connectivity solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms.”

Pexip to Offer One-Touch Video Join for Microsoft Govt. Cloud Customers

The videoconferencing interoperability service provider announced that it now has a Microsoft Teams Cloud Video Interop (CVI) solution available for Microsoft’s Government Community Cloud (GCC) High . This means that federal agencies with video-calling devices that support SIP and H.323 standards can now call into Teams meetings or join with One-Touch Join from their Cisco and Poly devices.

“Pexip’s ongoing collaboration with Microsoft helps organizations adapt to the changing workplace with flexibility and ease. We are proud to be the first and only provider to bring Microsoft Teams interoperability to Microsoft Office 365 GCCH and Microsoft Azure Government cloud,” said Karl Hantho, president of the Americas, Pexip.