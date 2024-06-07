No Jitter Roll: Zoho’s updates to their collaboration solutions, Meaning’s partnership with Five9, and Canvoso launches CallCatalyst

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: Zoho’s updates to their collaboration solutions, Meaning’s partnership with Five9 to overcome language barriers in contact centers, and Convoso’s launch of CallCatalyst.

Also, Sanas announces Noise Cancellation for contact centers and Innovaccer launches a healthcare contact center.

Zoho Announces Updates in Collaboration Solutions

Zoho Corporation announced updates across its collaboration portfolio in AI, workflow automation, and industry-specific capabilities to support asynchronous and flexible work.

Raju Vegesna, Zoho’s Chief Evangelist, says "We've developed a tightly integrated set of collaboration tools powered by platform-layer services like AI, unified search, and process automation underneath—all in an effort to help businesses be more productive.

The new capabilities have been introduced to the following:

Zoho Projects – Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities powered by Zia, Zoho’s in-house AI engine, have been added to the project management platform to allow users to search for source information across Zoho’s applications. Zia also helps Zoho Projects summarize custom charts and analytics dashboards using and generate task recommendations.

– Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities powered by Zia, Zoho’s in-house AI engine, have been added to the project management platform to allow users to search for source information across Zoho’s applications. Zia also helps Zoho Projects summarize custom charts and analytics dashboards using and generate task recommendations. Zoho Notebook – Notebook uses Zia’s smart summarization, task management, automatic tagging, data analysis, chart creation, and calendar creation to assist note-taking. A new Whiteboard feature has been added to allow users to conduct real-time collaboration/brainstorming sessions by embedding audio or video meetings in Notebook. New workflow automation capabilities via Blueprint have also been added.

– Notebook uses Zia’s smart summarization, task management, automatic tagging, data analysis, chart creation, and calendar creation to assist note-taking. A new Whiteboard feature has been added to allow users to conduct real-time collaboration/brainstorming sessions by embedding audio or video meetings in Notebook. New workflow automation capabilities via Blueprint have also been added. Zoho WorkDrive – The file management solution now includes workflow automation, allowing users to map, manage, and automate content procedures across departments and teams.

– The file management solution now includes workflow automation, allowing users to map, manage, and automate content procedures across departments and teams. Zoho Sign – Updates to this digital signature and ID verification solution includes the ability to create reusable templates and the use of Knowledge-Based Authentication for financial technology companies.



Zoho

Meaning partners with Five9

Meaning and Five9 have announced a partnership to use Meaning’s real-time voice harmonization capabilities in the Five9 Agent Desktop; this will allow for voice modification for conversations between contact center agents and customers.

Brian Bitsky, Sr. Director of Business Development at Five9 says, “By leveraging Meaning and Five9 together, companies can seamlessly power meaningful conversations with customers in real time, fostering stronger brand value and more genuine experiences. ”

Convoso Unveils CallCatalyst

Convoso has released CallCatalyst this week at the Customer Contact Week (CCW) conference. CallCatalyst increases control over manual dialing with key features such as human-initiated calling, lead calling optimization, user management, monitoring and analytics, and a new interface to simplify call initiation.

“Convoso has built its platform and employed best practices to support compliance with the many federal and state regulations governing business and organization calls to consumers,” said Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder.



Convoso

Sanas Unveils Noise Cancellation for Contact Centers

Sanas, provider of Real-Time Accent Translation technology, has announced Sanas Noise Cancellation at Customer Contact Week (CCW). This product is aimed at offering noise-free communication environments in contact centers by offering background noise and background voice cancellation.

Sanas Noise Cancellation will be available for free globally in August. Curious users can sign up for an early trial here.



Sanas

Innovaccer Launches Healthcare Contact Center

Expanding on the capabilities of its AI-powered Healthcare Experience Platform (HXP), Innovaccer launched its Healthcare Contact Center.

The Healthcare Contact Center solution provides automated appointment scheduling and first-call resolution. It also allows users to register for events, submit a grievance, and upsell services. Agents will be able to merge clinical, demographic, behavioral, and engagements insights for patients as well as recognize patient profiles from incoming calls. The AI healthcare contact center also integrates with most electronic health record systems (EHRs) and includes HIPAA compliance for protecting patient privacy, ensuring data security, and maintaining legal standards for healthcare organizations.