No Jitter Roll: VCaaS Updates, Cloud Integrations

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest on a network acquisition, enhancements to a collaboration solution, UCaaS and CCaaS integration, a UCaaS offering, a Microsoft Teams video bar, and identity management integrations for a cloud contact solution.

Cisco Eyes Internet Visibility with Network Acquisition

With a nod to rapidly increasing adoption of the as-a-service model, including for UC and collaboration, Cisco this week announced its intent to acquire ThousandEyes. With the acquisition, Cisco will gain the ability to deliver real-time visibility into how enterprise applications are performing not only across the enterprise and in the cloud, but also as they traverse the Internet — ThousandEyes’s specialty.

Toward that end, the ThousandEyes’s technology will become part of Cisco’s core AppDynamics and Enterprise Networking and Cloud portfolios, which will live in a newly created Networking Services business unit, Cisco said.

Cisco didn’t disclose terms of the deal — ThousandEyes is privately held — but noted that it expects the acquisition to close before the end of Q1 FY 2021, which runs through late October. Additionally, Cisco reported that ThousandEyes CEO and co-founder Mohit Lad will take on the role of GM of ThousandEyes, within the Networking Services business unit, and Ricard Oliveira, co-founder and CTO, will continue driving the product vision and innovation strategy.