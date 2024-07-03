No Jitter Roll: Microsoft’s Copilot-Driven Dynamic 365 Contact Center Now Generally Available, Pricing Revealed

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: Microsoft Dynamic 365 Contact Center becomes generally available, o9 enhances its Digital Brain platform, and Motorola acquires Noggin.

Also, HCLTech and IBM announce GenAI Center of Excellence and Hovr starts beta testing for two new Gen AI platforms.

Microsoft Dynamic 365 Contact Center becomes generally available

Microsoft Dynamic 365 Contact Center, a Copilot-first Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution, has been made generally available. This cloud contact center was originally announced on June 4, 2024. Companies can now purchase a membership to Dynamic 365 Contact Center for $110 a month, Dynamic 365 Contact Center Digital for $95 a month, or Dynamic Contact Center Voice for $95 a month. Dynamic 365 Customer Service Premium can also be purchased for $195 a month.

Sheila McGee-Smith wrote of the standalone contact center service last month:

Don’t think of Dynamic 365 Contact Center as a CCaaS for smaller contact centers today that may scale over time. One of the key messages of the briefing was that the solution is ready for scale today. At general availability July 1st, it will be available in over 240 countries and regions, supporting up to 30 languages. Also supporting the message of scalability, Microsoft identified 17 systems integrators that have already been onboarded to support Dynamics 365 Contact Center, including KPMG, Capgemini, Accenture, and EY. AWS used a similar approach when it launched Amazon Connect in 2017 – a strategy that certainly worked well to kickstart its product into the market. At launch, Dynamics 365 Contact Center will also work with Salesforce or custom-built CRMs. Over time, support will be extended to include other CRMs and case management solutions, e.g., Zendesk and ServiceNow.

You can read more of her assessment of the new offering here.



Source: Microsoft

o9 Enhances its Digital Brain Platform

The enterprise AI software platform provider, has announced enhancements to its Digital Brain platform by using Gen AI-powered Large Language Model (LLM) composite agents. These composite agents integrate a sequence of atomic agents – AI-driven systems that perform tasks, retrieve information, and generate responses to queries based on inputs and LLMs – to perform exercises that can be used in cross-functional planning processes.

“Our Digital Brain’s EKG offers cross-functionality as it touches supply chain, finance, procurement, commercial, customers and suppliers,” said Anand Srinivasan, o9’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Now we are deploying composite agents that can do a lot more cross-functional analysis.”



o9

Motorola Solutions acquires Noggin

Motorola Solutions has acquired Noggin, a cloud-based business continuity planning, operational resilience, and critical event management (CEM) software provider. Noggin’s software helps enterprises predict, prepare for, and respond to incidents using flexible workflows and checklists, built-in maps, and situational awareness dashboards on a single interface.



Motorola

HCLTech and IBM announce GenAI Center of Excellence

HCLTech and IBM announced new collaboration to establish a Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE) using IBM watsonx AI and data platform. This GenAI center aims to modernize legacy applications, develop IT service management (ITSM) use cases, reduce coding complexity, and improve skill deployments on IBM watsonx. It will also offer clients access to training resources on AI technologies such as watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance, watsonx Code Assistants, watsonx Orchestrater, and watsonx Assistant.

GenAI CoE will be available through HCTech’s AI and Cloud Native Labs in Noida, London, New Jersy, and Santa Clara.

Hovr begins Beta Testing for Gen AI and Pathways Platform

Hovr has announced the beta testing phase for its new products, Suggestions and Pathways. Suggestions is a Gen AI product while Pathways is a fully-immersive mobile experience. Both products will use advance machine learning algorithms for functions such as automated page focus, enhanced webpage placement optimization, customized moment type selection, branding consistency, content selection and curation, and optimized call-to-action (CTA) strategy.