No Jitter Roll: Five9 Announces New Feature for Microsoft Teams and GoTo Launches New AI, Automation, and Management Features

Products

Five9 Launches New Feature for Microsoft Teams

Five9 has announced the release of Microsoft Teams UC Integration. This new Teams feature has a bi-directional presence, allowing agents to communicate with experts and accelerate resolutions for customer requests. Microsoft Teams UC Integration will now give Teams users the ability to see real-time availability for agents and back-office experts.

Jim Hickey, Senior Vice President of Products, Five9, says, “With this enhancement, organizations can transform the way they deliver customer experience. We’re proud to be the first in the market to deliver a pre-built bi-directional presence feature with Microsoft Teams. Our joint customers can now enjoy a complete connection between the contact center and back-office subject matter experts.”





GoTo Announces New AI, Automation, and Management Features

GoTo has announced recent updates for its flagship IT solutions GoTo Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue. For GoTo Resolve, updates include:

AI-powered helpdesk enhancements to speed up ticket resolution via automatic summaries, suggested replies, and a user-facing troubleshooting assistant

The ability to create, manage, and retrieve IT information and troubleshooting guides

Automated patch management

Workflows with a new script library and pre-built automation templates for remote access

The ability to link and manage related tickets

For LogMeIn Rescue, enhancements include:

A redesigned device manager to organize and manage unattended devices at scale

An Unattended Privacy mode to protect sensitive data during remote support sessions

To read more about GoTo Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue, you can check out these No Jitter articles:



Nutrient Launches AI Assistant for Document Interaction

Nutrient, a document processing technology and workflow automation platform, has announced its new AI Assistant which enhances document interaction using AI features. AI Assistant allows for AI chat capabilities to be present in documents, letting users ask direct questions about documents, get summaries, reword or restructure content, translate sections of the document, and redact sensitive information. This new assistant is integrated into Document Engine and Nutrient Web SDK.

Alvaria Launches Alvaria Intelligence Platform

Alvaria CX, a contact center infrastructure software company, has announced the launch of its Alvaria Intelligence Platform (AIP). This platform uses capabilities from Alvaria Advanced Outreach and CXP products and provides API integrations to partner solutions. The Alvaria Intelligence Platform has AI capabilities, customizable workflows, and digital channel integrations, helping enterprise contact centers with customer acquisition, retention, and satisfaction.

You can learn more about Alvaria in No Jitter contributor Sheila McGee Smith’s “Aspect Software, Noble Systems Merge to Create Alvaria.”



Cyara Announces GenAI Solutions

Cyara, an AI-powered customer experience transformation platform provider, has launched two AI-drive products meant to test bots and analyze customer test cases, DART AI and Cyara AI Trust. Cyara AI Trust is a suite of testing modules that allow organizations to optimize bot development while avoiding risks associated with large language models (LLMs) powered AI chatbots. DART AI helps users define goals, analyze test cases, refine outputs, and target next actions. This suite also comes with FactCheck, which allows businesses to ensure their AI-driven chatbots give correct answers to customer questions.

Partnerships and Acquisitions

8x8 Partners with Descope for Better Customer Experience

8x8 and Descope have announced their partnership to integrate Descope’s drag-and-drop customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform with 8x8’s CPaaS APIs. The integration provides customers with consistent, secure, frictionless authentication processes as well as customization for user journeys and onboarding experiences.

Stephen Hamill, General Manager, CPaaS at 8x8, Inc., says, “Our partnership with Descope provides organizations with a secure, frictionless, highly usable experience that enhances efficiency and supports business growth, unlocking the potential of every interaction. Additionally, Descope’s capabilities complement and enhance our AI-driven communication solutions, enabling smarter, more seamless engagements across the customer journey.”

Echo AI is Acquired by Calabrio

Calabrio has acquired Echo AI, a Gen AI conversation intelligence platform. This acquisition provides Calabrio customers with customizable automated quality management while increasing customer experience intelligence and agent performance coaching.

Echo AI analyzes customer conversations in calls, tickets, surveys, and reviews to help improve bot and agent interactions. The platform also uses large language models (LLMs) to analyze data points and deliver insight into customer retention, operational efficiency, and growth.



Thoughtworks Collaborates with AWS

Thoughtworks has announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to develop Gen AI solutions in the Asia Pacific. This collaboration will allow enterprises to gain access to Thoughtworks Haiven team assistant, and to AI experts and Thoughtworks AI solutions through the AWS marketplace.

