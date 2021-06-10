No Jitter Roll: Contact Center, Zoom Device Offerings

This week we share announcements around contact center offerings, Zoom devices, UCaaS platform upgrades, a secure access service edge (SASE) service, and a CCaaS partnership.

Fuze, LogMeIn, Lifesize Expand Contact Center Offerings

Contact center providers Fuze, LogMeIn, and Lifesize, all made announcements this week regarding their respective contact center solutions. Details follow:

Fuze announced that Fuze Contact Center is now available as a standalone product. The standalone CCaaS offering provides enterprises with call routing and queuing capabilities, a Supervisor for Tablet feature that allows supervisors to manage and monitor agents remotely, Fuze said. Additionally, Fuze Contact Center can be integrated with Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Zendesk, Theta Lake, and others via the Fuze Integrations Ecosystem, Fuze added.

LogMeIn launched GoToConnect Support Center for agents and supervisors. Agents can log in and out of queues using a single button, view call information in real-time, and handle calls directly from the GoToConnect CCaaS platform, LogMeIn said. Meanwhile, supervisors can create agent assignments, monitor agent calls via a dashboard, and access real-time analytics inside of GoToConnect. GoToConnect Support Center is now available in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Ireland, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico, with additional international availability to soon follow. Pricing starts at $29.95 per agent/per month, plus the cost of GoToConnect.

Lifesize updated CXEngage, its cloud contact center platform with capabilities that allow customers to initiate two-way conversations between WhatsApp and the platform, Lifesize said. Additionally, supervisors can evaluate agents’ web chat interactions for real-time insight. As part of this announcement, the company also announced Lifesize Connect, which allows users to host and join meetings, including Teams, Webex, Google Meet, Cisco, and others, with their Lifesize Icon 300, Icon 500, or Icon 700 room systems and laptop, Lifesize said.

Zoom Launches Series of Phone Appliances

Zoom this week introduced its Zoom Phone Appliances portfolio, a suite of desk phone devices from Poly and Yealink that natively run Zoom Phone and Meetings.

Available in either the Poly CCX 600, Poly CCX 700 with an integrated video camera, or Yealink VP59 Smart Video Phone, these products combine Zoom technology with Poly or Yealink hardware, allowing users to start ad-hoc or scheduled meetings, make and receive phone calls, check voicemail, and collaborate via content sharing and annotation, Zoom said. Users also have access to phone and video features like three-way calling, call blocking, calendar integration, corporate directory, in-meeting chat, whiteboarding, and customizable views, Zoom said in a blog

Zoom Phone appliances are available through the Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service program and from authorized Poly and Yealink resellers.

Avaya Cloud Office Gains Device-Specific Features

Avaya and RingCentral this week announced a handful of enhancements to Avaya Cloud Office (ACO) that fall into three categories: migration, video, and global expansion. Details follow:

ACO customers who migrate their digital business operations to the cloud can take advantage of new features such as visual voicemail, bridged call appearance, park and page, and group call pickup, which allow them to perform a variety of operations (e.g., delete, forward, call back, listen to messages, share a line or join calls) by pressing buttons on the desk phone, Avaya said.

For video collaboration, ACO customers can use an Avaya Collaboration Unit device to create ad-hoc Avaya Cloud Office Rooms, Avaya said. A new always-on audio and video option is available for ACO via Vantage smart devices; customers can also connect via a plug and play setup, Avaya added.

Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain are now included in ACO's EU Essentials package. Furthermore, global licenses have expanded to over 40 countries, and customer data is now stored in-country by default, Avaya said.

Verizon Business Launches SASE Service

Verizon Business this week launched its latest Advanced secure access service edge (SASE) managed service that bundles together SD-WAN and security capabilities. Advanced SASE provides enterprises with cloud-based centralized network controls, internet policies, and data loss prevention capabilities, and zero-trust network access, Verizon Business shared on the product webpage . Additionally, Verizon Business plans to expand Advanced SASE's partners to provide more integrated offerings.

Ujet Partners with Avant on Next-Gen Experience

Cloud contact center provider Ujet and technology provider Avant this week partnered to provide an integrated offering that combines Ujet’s CCaaS 3.0 service with Avant’s Trusted Advisors platform. The integrated service will allow enterprises to leverage Avant's IT decision-making platform, which can be used to assess IT requirements, help with migrations and deployments, and provide ongoing consultation, Karen Bowman, VP of Global Channels at Ujet, said via email exchange.

Ryan Daily, No Jitter associate editor, contributed to this article.