No Jitter Roll: Call Analytics, All-In-One Touch Displays

This week, Amazon Web Services (AWS) reveals contact center related announcements from its re:Invent conference, Ooma updates its business phone service, and LG Electronics unveils a series of videoconferencing display devices. Windstream Enterprises enhances its SD-WAN managed service offering, and Verizon Business incorporates Cisco managed SD-WAN services into its network as a service strategy.

AWS Strengthens Contact Lens, Welcomes Pindrop to Marketplace

Amazon Web Services announced the addition of a call summarization capability to its Contact Lens feature for its Amazon Connect platform. Machine learning summarizes a call and allows agents or supervisors to sign off on a summary of key moments in a customer conversation. Once an agent or supervisor analyzes the call, the summary is available on the contact detail page. The call summarization feature is on by default. But users can toggle the Show transcript summary button to display or hide the summary if they prefer to read the transcript instead.

The company also unveiled AWS Cloud WAN, a managed wide area network (WAN) service that secures access to workloads across the AWS cloud. This newly launched service is the result of a partnership with Cisco that deepens integrations with Cisco's SD-WAN solutions and gives businesses access to a global network on demand, end-to-end automation, and a pay-as-you-go option, Cisco said

Lastly AWS welcomed security solutions vendor Pindrop into the Amazon Marketplace. Pindrop’s VeriCall technology uses machine learning to analyze the metadata of an incoming call and assign it a risk score in less than 60 milliseconds, Pindrop said. VeriCall technology also protects enterprises from phone fraud by detecting call spoofing and other forms of call manipulation.

Ooma Enhances VoIP Business Phone Service with Analytics and Advanced Features

UCaaS provider Ooma announced several updates for its business phone service, Ooma Office.

Call analytics are now included in the Ooma Office Pro service tier, allowing businesses to track call volume by weekday and time of day, and classify the number of incoming and outgoing calls. Companies can use a call distribution grid, which displays call information in a series of highlighted shades to "quickly visualize peak calling periods," Ooma said. Ooma Office Pro account administrators can also download charts and tables in a comma-separated values (CSV) spreadsheet format for further evaluation.

Additional Ooma Office Pro updates include a Google Chrome extension, Google and Microsoft contact integration, adaptive forward error correction, expanded call management in the Ooma Office mobile app, and bulk upload of speed dial and blocked numbers.

Ooma Office and Office Pro subscriptions start at $19.95 per user per month.

LG Electronics Touch Displays Support In-Person & Remote Work

The hardware maker released LG One:Quick, a set of conferencing and collaboration tools that includes two displays and one presentation system.

A digital whiteboard, Windows PC, speaker, 4K UHD camera, and microphone, which can capture voices up to six meters away, are included in One:Quick Works, a 55-inch all-in-one videoconferencing display. The camera tracks and focuses on the person speaking automatically, and users can disable the camera and microphone with ease. One:Quick Remote Meeting users can also utilize shortcuts to install video conferencing and collaboration apps such as Microsoft Teams, Webex and Zoom, LG said.

One:Quick Flex’s 43-inch touch display features a 4K UHD touchscreen, microphone, camera, and a movable stand for portability. It also includes full support for touch pens, and whiteboard functionality.

One:Quick Share is a wireless presentation system that lets users share their laptop screens with compatible LG digital signage models via click of a button. Both the LG One:Quick Works and Flex have multiple HDMI and USB ports, including USB-C, support 802.11ac Wi-Fi, RJ45, and Bluetooth communications, LG said.

Windstream Enterprise Bulks Up Managed Service Offering

Windstream Enterprise, a managed communications service provider has added two tools — Sites Digest and Device Digest — to its SD-WAN with Fortinet managed service offering, accessible through the WE Connect Insights Engine.

Sites Digest summarizes website health for all site locations, spotlighting those that are offline or degraded, Windstream Enterprise said. It also demonstrates which websites have the highest throughput, latency, jitter, or packet loss, as well as where bandwidth is spiking. Device Digest displays most bandwidth-hungry devices across all network locations. It also identifies which devices have significantly increased bandwidth utilization over the past 30 days, and active network devices over the last seven days, Windstream Enterprise added.

Verizon Business Adds Cisco Managed SD-WAN Services to Its NaaS Portfolio

Verizon Business has added several Cisco-managed SD-WAN services to its network as a service (NaaS) digitization strategy, including 4G/5G connectivity support options. They include:

Managed Cisco SD-WAN, available for the Cisco Catalyst 8000 Edge Platforms family, as well as the integrated services router (ISR) 1000 and 4000 series. Managed Cisco SD-WAN supports 4G and 5G for connectivity to distributed cloud workloads, while the performance suite delivers cloud security, zero-trust application access and network observability.

A Cisco SD-WAN performance suite and cloud collaboration services. The new Cisco managed SD-WAN offerings from Verizon are designed to help businesses scale, remain agile, and plan for the future, Verizon Business said.