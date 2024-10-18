No Jitter Roll: Calabrio and Microsoft Dynamic 365 Partner, DRUID AI Launches DRUID Conductor, and Workato’s Automation in the Workplace Report

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: DRUID AI’s launch of DRUID Conductor, DropBox’s release of Dash for Business, and 8x8 announces new features or 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant.

No Jitter also notes several partnerships: Calabrio and Microsoft Dynamic 365; Transcom, Avaya, and Sabio Group; and Broadvoice and CommunityWFM

Lastly, we note Workato’s report on automation in the workplace and Swimlane’s report on AI cybersecurity.

Products

DRUID AI launches DRUID Conductor

AI solutions provider DRUID AI has launched DRUID Conductor, an AI agent that is designed to unify and manage AI agents across systems. DRUID Conductor also allows employees to create AI agents using best practice business processes, specialized skills, and enterprise-specific knowledge. This platform works with existing AI solutions like Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce Einstein. Other capabilities include autonomous communication with clients across channels with natural language, plus guardrails to escalate issues to human agents as needed. Businesses can also use DRUID QA Agent to test AI agents before deployment.



DRUID AI

DropBox releases Dash for Business

DropBox has released Dash for Business, an AI-powered universal search tool that gives teams the ability to search organize, share, and protect content across connected apps. This tool improves on DropBox’s Dash by helping businesses reduce security risks with in-depth content access controls, such as content sharing permissions for internal and external viewers. Dash for Business is platform agnostic, allowing users to connect with multiple platforms.

8x8 Announces AI-powered voice support for Intelligent Customer Assistant

8x8 has announced the availability of AI-powered voice support for 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant. 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant is an AI solution that allows organizations to utilize virtual agents to create self-service experiences. With the addition of AI-powered voice support, this solution will now provide human-like voice to allow customer interactions to resolve quicker.





Partnerships

Calabrio and Microsoft Dynamics 365 continue partnership

Calabrio has announced that Calabrio Workforce Management will now interoperate with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center. Dynamic 365 customers will now be able to use Calabrio WFM, which allows agents and contact centers to use self-service capabilities and AI-driven insights to optimize operations. Capabilities for Calabrio WFM include agent self-scheduling, an AI-powered Agent Scheduling Chatbot, and real-time monitoring.

This recent development continues Calabrio’s contact center-centric expansion following its August 2024 announcement of its integration with Five9 and its deployment of Calabrio Managed Services following its acquisition of analytics company Wysdom.

Transcom partners with Avaya and Sabio Group for real-time AI translation

Transcom has announced a partnership with Avaya and Sabio group to create an AI-powered real-time translation solution for contact center agents. This solution will be supported by the Avaya Experience Platform and will be integrated with Sabio. Transcom plans on using real-time translation and conversational AI tools, allowing contact center agents and customers to communicate.

Broadvoice and CommunityWFM partner

Broadvoice, a CX technology provider and CommunityWFM, a workforce management software solution provider, have partnered to embed CommunityWFM software products into Broadvoice products. CommunityWFM focuses on aiding contact centers with forecasting, scheduling, real-time adherence, and intraday management capabilities, while Broadvoice supplies CCaaS and UCaaS solutions to companies. This partnership will allow Broadvoice GoContact users to access to CommunityWFM’s Enterprise and Essentials software solutions.



Broadvoice

Reports

Workato launches report on automation in the workplace

Workato has launched the report Automate to Elevate, which shows trends from 1,000 knowledge-based workers in the US and UK regarding the impacts of automation in the workplace.

Key findings are:

87% of respondents say automation saves time

38% of respondents report being able to focus on more business-critical work

63% of respondents say automation makes their work more creative

Swimlane releases report on AI cybersecurity

Swimlane has released a report called “Reality Check: Is AI Living Up to Its Cybersecurity Promises?” This report reveals that:

70% of organizations have data sharing protocols, but 74% of respondents say that they are aware that individuals in their organization input sensitive data into public LLMs

28% of respondents believe the government should be responsible for setting and enforcing cybersecurity guidelines, while 46% say the company that developed the AI should be responsible

89% of organizations report that Gen AI and LLMs have improved productivity and efficiency in cybersecurity teams

This week on No Jitter

AWS Brings More AI Capabilities to Amazon Connect -- Amazon’s prowess in AI, not just in contact centers but in all things data, should give it a unique opportunity to deliver more AI, faster than a pure play that typically needs to partner in this area.

Perspective: Key Themes from an Emerging Event -- This month’s Enterprise Connect AI show provided attendees with a look at vertical use cases, end user adoptions – and lessons on how to deploy AI in your own enterprise.

No Jitter Midroll: AI Thrives on Good Data – Getting It Is the Hard Part -- Two surveys highlight the need for consistent, high-quality data in building reliable AI systems.

Zoomtopia 2024: From CCaaS to Customer Experience Platform -- Zoom now has 1,300 Zoom Contact Center customers, including one vocal BPO.