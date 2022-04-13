NICE Hosts Interactions Live 2022: What to Expect

NICE is hosting Interactions Live 2022, the industry’s biggest customer experience (CX) virtual event, on May 24th and 25th. CX visionaries, top executives from brands that have mastered CX, and industry analysts will share the engines for building the digital, hyper-personalized experiences that lead to growth, retention, and loyalty during the two-day conference.

Featuring inspiring keynote speakers and unparalleled entertainment, NICE designed Interactions Live 2022 to help organizations build next-gen customer engagement strategies that will transform their CX landscape and make experiences flow by delivering frictionless customer interactions.

The event will offer a rich agenda packed with transformative ideas, strategies, insights, and case studies from leading brands on their journey to CX success to inspire CX professionals to tackle any customer service challenge and build lasting relationships. With content to suit every role and interest, attendees will receive an opportunity to explore the new world of digitally fluent consumers and learn how to ensure brand devotion through a wealth of informative sessions, interactive demos, educational breakouts, and live video chats with NICE experts.

Participants can learn about the best approach to getting digital right, driving seamlessly guided journey orchestration, enabling smart self-service, empowering agents while ensuring complete performance, leading with artificial intelligence, and keeping innovation at the core of their business.

Interactions Live 2022 is a complimentary event. However, this year comes with the new option for attendees to upgrade their experience and get their own Oculus Quest 2 headset. In the true NICE fashion of re-imagining experiences, this VR option promises to deliver a wow factor and an immersive experience with exclusive content from NICE experts and thought leaders. Attending unique sessions showcasing the newest technologies, interactive networking opportunities, videos, and other 3D elements will be available right at the user’s fingertips.

With more options than ever before to directly interface with specialists, this year’s showcase lineup delivers the secrets to superior CX through products and features that help organizations effortlessly manage digital entry points, journey orchestration, and smart self-service. Attendees also get an in-depth look at NICE's suite of innovative CX solutions, including CXone and Enlighten AI. At the solutions showcase, attendees can also chat with experts and peers, watch demos and gain insights that will help deliver the hyper-personalized, digital CX that drives true brand loyalty.