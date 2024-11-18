Mitel Introduces New Mitel CX Platform powered by GenAI

Mitel just unveiled its new contact center offering, Mitel CX, which Mitel calls a “GenAI-assisted CX management platform.” While Mitel has had on-prem contact center offerings for years, they were viewed as legacy and didn’t have the capabilities and features of modern CCaaS offerings. That’s all changed, as Mitel introduced what it calls a “next generation CX platform.” Leveraging its acquisition of Unify, as well as an OEM relationship with AI vendor Talkative, Mitel has a contact center offering that fills many of the gaps in the company’s portfolio, bringing together all offerings under one umbrella.

Mitel Modernizes

While CCaaS vendors get all the buzz, it’s important to recognize that Mitel has been a contact center player for decades, and has shipped more than 1.8 million agent seats, with 25,000 contact center customers globally. The company seemed to have fallen behind as it focused on the unified communications side of the business, but has reinvigorated its contact center offerings and is fully committed. Mitel CX is now Mitel’s go-forward CX platform, eventually bringing together MiCC Business, MiCC Enterprise, and OpenScape Contact Center.

Mitel CX checks the boxes for what you would expect in a modern contact center solution:

Omnichannel/multi-modal capabilities with seamless transitions across voice, chat, video, and social channels, as well as file share and screen share capabilities

Gen AI-powered, virtual agent, agent assist and analytics

Pre-built integrations with CRM and business apps, as well as APIs for additional integrations

Reporting and analytics, including AI-infused business intelligence insights

AI-assisted Workforce Management

Interaction recording, quality management, speech analytics

Outbound campaign management



Mitel

A big part of the story is Mitel’s use of Generative AI. Mitel has embedded Talkative AI into Mitel CX to provide Gen-AI powered virtual agent and agent assist across all media channels, as well as AI-enhanced analytics to drive continuous improvement. By leveraging Talkative, Mitel can offer a range of AI and GenAI capabilities, including automatic translations, agent copilot, and more. CX managers can design AI-assisted workflows with Mitel’s low-code/no-code Workflow Studio and build and manage chatbots with no-code Chatbot Builder.

Targeting Medium and Large Contact Centers

Mitel CX is aimed at medium-to-large contact centers, including:

Current MiCC business customers who want to add modern AI and digital capabilities

Existing Mitel UC customers (MiVoice Business, MiVoice MX-ONE, MiVoice 5000, and OpenScape Voice/4000), that either don’t have a contact center solution or have deployed legacy on-prem contact center solutions

New customers to Mitel

Mitel customers can keep their Mitel UC platform, whether on-prem, private cloud, or hybrid, and add Mitel CX capabilities simply by purchasing CX user profiles.

Final thoughts

One of the things that piqued my interest is the ability to integrate UC and contact center and extend the contact center capabilities to all workers. This is a topic I’ve talked and written about for years, and strongly believe in.

Since Mitel CX is built on Mitel’s Common Communications Framework, it integrates with Mitel’s UC solutions and can deliver a converged UC/CC experience. This extends Mitel CX capabilities to all employees and workers outside of the contact center and enables collaboration between back-office and frontline teams to improve first-contact resolution.

As I noted in a previous No Jitter article, integrating UC and CC helps ensure that the right tools are available to various workers and groups in the organization to provide improved customer and employee experiences. Contact center workers and frontline representatives can reach out to knowledge workers within the company and subject matter experts outside of the contact center to get the information they need to solve customers’ issues and improve the customer experience quickly and efficiently.

Contact center and CX capabilities are essential for most organizations today, and it’s nice to see Mitel back in the game.