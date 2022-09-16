Logitech Reveals Hybrid Work Devices; Jabra Releases Contact Center Headsets

Welcome to the No Jitter Roll, the regular round-up of news about the communications and collaboration industry. In today's edition: Logitech and Jabra have new device releases, and Sinch and LeapXpert have customer service-related announcements.

Logitech Announces New Series for Hybrid Work

Logitech revealed two new product series designed with hybrid work in mind. These include:

The Brio 500 series webcams: The Brio 500 and Brio 505 are plug-in-play Google Meet-, Microsoft Teams-, and Zoom-certified webcams that feature Logitech's auto-framing and automatic lighting correcting capabilities. Additionally, the devices come with a Show Mode feature that allows users to tilt the camera down to present sketches and other objects on a user's desk. Available in graphite, off-white, and rose colors, the Brio 500 and 505 webcams can be purchased globally on Logitech’s website and from other global retailers for $129.

The Zone Vibe series headphones: The Zone Vibe series are wireless over-the-ear headphones that feature dual microphones. The Zone Vibe 100 and 125 headphones will be available globally this month on Logitech's website and other retailers for $99.99 and $129.99, respectively, and the Zone Vibe Wireless will be available this December for $129.99 through authorized channels.

IT admins can manage these devices through Logitech Sync, which allows them to troubleshoot problems and perform firmware updates.



The Brio 500 and Zone Vibe series from Logitech.

Jabra Shares Contact Center Headsets, AI Service

In other device news, Jabra released two new headsets designed with the digital contact center in mind. These new devices are:

The Jabra Engage 50 II : The Jabra Engage 50 II is a USB-connected three-microphone headset that features a built-in busy light, according to the device’s technical specifications. By leveraging built-in sensors, Jabra Engage 50 II can determine if a person is wearing it or if it's resting on a surface. If the device is on a desk, the device will ring to indicate that a call is coming in, and if the user is not wearing the headset, a SmartRinger capability alerts the user to incoming calls. The Engage 50 II is available in a stereo or mono version for $299 and $279, respectively.

The Jabra Engage 40: The Jabra Engage 40 is a two-microphone headset that features inline call controls and a built-in busy light, according to the device specifications. The Engage 40 is available in a stereo version for $239 or a mono version for $219.

Both of the headsets are Microsoft Teams-certified and work with leading contact center platforms. Additionally, IT admins can monitor the health of devices and audio quality through Jabra SDKs, pre-built integrations with Nectar, Operata, and Versae, or through Jabra's Engage+ desktop app.

In a separate release, Jabra shared a new AI-based application, Engage AI, that provides contact center organizations with real-time call insights. With Engage AI, contact center supervisors will have access to dashboards with call analytics and will be notified in real-time of coachable moments. Agents will also be able to access self-coaching assessments and performance evaluations.

Sinch, LeapXpert Share Latest Customer Service Updates

Customer engagement company Sinch launched AI-enabled question-answering search engine AskFrank, which can be integrated into existing chatbots and contact center services. AskFrank periodically analyzes content from knowledge bases like Confluence, SharePoint, and FAQ pages, then indexes them based on subject instead of a specific keyword. When a customer asks a chatbot a question or an agent tries to search for information, AskFrank will pull up the relevant resources based on that subject.

Then, communications platform provider LeapXpert announced the general availability of Leap Work for Teams, which allows Teams users to reach external parties on WhatsApp, SMS, and WeChat. Users can also switch from text conversations to voice calls by starting the Teams Phone application. With the integration, enterprises can also capture chat messages for compliance or proof-of-business interactions, LeapXpert said.

