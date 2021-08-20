No Jitter is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Contact Center & Customer Experience

Integrations, Programmable APIs Key to CX Differentiation

Contact centers need flexibility to decide which solutions best meet their goals without technology integration becoming a sticking point.
Headshot of author
Philip Borden, Twilio
August 23, 2021

Blocks coming together to show integration
Image: Costello77 - stock.adobe.com
Modern contact centers should adapt to the needs of businesses and their customers, not the other way around.
 
Businesses that invest in evolving their contact centers by continuously analyzing customer feedback and the rich data that every interaction provides have the opportunity to provide differentiated experiences.
 
By analyzing customer interactions and agent performance, businesses can identify missing functionality required to enhance the contact center experience. They then have to decide between building functionality or purchasing a pre-built solution. Twilio Flex empowers businesses to do both.
 
Twilio Flex provides the API-based programmability that businesses need to build custom solutions, and integrate with technology providers, so they can create the experiences their customers demand. Our contact center platform provides the necessary core tools and communication channels for reaching customers through their preferred channel, while enabling the integration of additional functionality from a wide range of third-party providers.
 
Twilio Flex’s integration partners provide industry-leading solutions to simplify the integration of additional functionality. These integrations work as a natural extension of Twilio Flex contact centers and provide a wide variety of functionality. Examples include Calabrio One workforce optimization, Acqueon outbound campaign management, VHT Mindful Callback, Glance Cobrowse, and many more.
 
Slide with different Twilio Flex partners
 
Our partner-agnostic approach enables businesses to decide which solutions best meet their goals and ensures that existing technology can still be integrated seamlessly. At Twilio, we focus on providing the platform businesses can rely on to build differentiated customer experiences, while enabling them to customize their technology stack by adding innovative solutions.
 
Twilio Flex product teams work closely with integration partners to ensure solutions drive value for contact centers and take advantage of new platform updates. These close partnerships enable Twilio to focus on investing in the tools our platform provides and empowers integration partners to drive innovation with their contact center solutions.
 
Our team is actively onboarding new partners every quarter to expand the functionality available through our integration partner ecoystem.
 
Interested in learning more about the solutions our integration partners provide? Please visit the Twilio Showcase to view the full list of partner solutions, or head to our Twilio Flex documentation to view implementation guides and start integrating today.

