The era of one-click shopping and instant downloads has shaped customer expectations: They want quick, easy and effective customer service too. Companies that lead in customer service are shifting their strategic focus to customer experience — and using artificial intelligence can go a long way toward increasing efficiencies and improving customer satisfaction.

Robotic process automation (RPA) uses artificial intelligence to boost customer experience on multiple levels in a customer service operation.

Read the full whitepaper by UiPath to learn more about the ways in which RPA can boost the customer experience including:

• How automation can streamline and optimize human agent workflows

• How automation allows agents to provide a more personalized experience in a reduced handling time

• How automation can help support omnichannel environments