Exceptional customer service starts with the individuals who are delivering it. By understanding what high performers value most, contact center leaders can adjust their workforce engagement management strategies to better attract, motivate and retain contact center agents—and improve the overall customer experience.

In this new global research report, Genesys surveyed over 16,000 contact center employees across sales, customer care and tech support to understand what motivates them and develop a set of tools that contact center leaders can use to empower their teams to deliver great outcomes, avoid agent burnout and reduce agent turnover.

Download the full report to get insights into: