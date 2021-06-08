How Contact Centers Grow Customer Trust

Customer trust is based on the ability to consistently prove to your customers that they can rely on your brand, products, and people. Every engagement with your customers is a chance to build or break trust, and that journey is a bumpy road. So, how do you build customer trust and ensure that it withstands time? Let’s take a look.

After working repeatedly with our customers, I’ve learned that trust is earned by steadily providing fast personalized service when customers need it, or even before customers know they need it. Here’s where your contact center becomes critical.

Earning Trust within Your Contact Center

Your contact center is a central point that manages customer engagements across various channels. It’s where you create valuable relationships between your customers and brand. However, as a direct result of COVID-19, Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers have expressed administrative challenges that came with their legacy contact center solutions. Both the stability and agility of their contact center were constricting their ability to handle the increased volume.

Contact center stability is the cornerstone of customer trust and ensures that customers always have access to needed support. Unfortunately, many companies struggle to keep their contact center available for their customers through peak hours. Legacy solutions often go offline and are interrupted by network and connectivity issues. These challenges are often out of supervisors’ hands, who must spend valuable time servicing trouble tickets and working with their providers to go back online. According to a Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester , “Most interviewed organizations faced frequent, severe outages with their legacy contact center solutions. These outages damaged customer experience, wasted labor for agents and system admins, and ultimately drove a potent form of change.”

Your ability to stay agile and make quick changes to your contact center is equally important for customer trust. If you add a new line of business or if there’s an event that affects your customers, is your contact center prepared to handle the additional volume or onboard new agents quickly? Your customer experience is dynamic, and must constantly change to reflect shifts in customer demand. Contact center managers often lack the tools to stay agile and make updates on the fly with legacy solutions. When faced with increased contact volume, any necessary changes to contact flows require weeks to months and multiple vendors. In the meantime, contact centers are challenged with long queues, inaccurate information, and unproductive agents, which is frustrating for both the customer and agent.

The benefits of creating a trusted relationship with your customers are endless, from lower costs to increased revenue by creating true advocates for your company. Salesforce published a study showing 95% of customers are more likely to be loyal to a company they trust.