How Contact Center Cloud Solutions are Transforming CX

The world of work continues to change, presenting businesses with many new challenges and opportunities. Cultural shifts and changing work styles are moving us into an era of “Great Experimentation” as organizations look for new and digital-first ways to improve customer outcomes. Hosted/cloud agent positions in North America and Europe are expected to grow at about a 10% CAGR until 2025.

We also see four key trends affecting contact centers in 2023: declining agent populations, cloud licenses surpassing on-prem installations, voice joining the digital revolution, and AI enabling personalization and automation at scale.

We predict that the customer engagement market will focus on automation and intelligence to enable precise decision-making. The changes will primarily focus on moving data to the center of customer engagement architecture to enable real-time, AI-powered insights. This trend will prompt the consolidation of customer-facing interfaces, as enterprises seek the unification of systems and applications that surface the data.





David Myron and Mila D'Antonio (Principal Analysts, Omdia) will join a webinar session with Zoom on Tuesday 14th March at 10 am Eastern where they will share key insights from Omdia's 2023 Contact Center trends report alongside James Adamczuk (Lead Contact Center Specialist, EMEA) for a fireside chat around transforming Customer Experience (CX).

