Google Freshens Gmail Views, Adds Cloud Partnerships

Welcome to the latest edition of No Jitter Roll. In this edition, Google makes over Gmail as a step toward a single-pane collaboration tool, Dialpad makes a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, and NICE joins Google’s Chrome Enterprise Recommended program.

Google Rolls Out Integrated View for Gmail

With the view enabled, users can switch between their email inbox, Chat, and meetings with a navigation menu without needing to switch between tabs or open a new window. Google is also adding the ability for users to view a full list of Chat conversations and Meeting Spaces within a single screen and integrating search results across both email and chat.

The timeline for rollout is as follows: Users can begin opting into testing and using the new experience next week, with the option to switch back to a classic Gmail view. In April 2022, users who have not opted-in will begin seeing the new experience by default but can revert to classic Gmail. By the end of June 2022, the new view will become the default with no option to revert back.

The new features will be available to Google Workplace customers with the following account types: Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials , Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits. G Suite Basic and Business customers will also see these new features.

NICE Announces CXone Compatibility With Chrome OS

Customer experience platform provider NICE has joined Google’s Chrome Enterprise Recommended program , meaning its CXone service has met Google's criteria as a product that supports the Chrome OS ecosystem for use in contact centers. This means organizations using Chrome OS devices can now use those devices to work across all the applications included on CXone — conversational self-service, knowledge management, AI-powered omnichannel contact routing (ACD), interactive voice response (IVR), predictive dialer, workforce engagement, CX analytics.

CXone's new partnership on Chrome OS makes it a more accessible option for small and mid-sized operations, NICE CEO Paul Jarman said. "With CXone, organizations on Chrome have a platform that’s proven to be mission-critical in supporting millions of interactions for both trusted global brands as well as small and medium businesses."

Dialpad Joins Google Cloud as an Independent Software Vendor

The CCaaS provider will be delivering unified communications and contact center solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace . With the combined Dialpad and Google Cloud offering, enterprises can centralize their communications, collaboration, and working tools onto a single system, Dialpad said.

“Hybrid work means that businesses must enable reliable, seamless communications with customers and within their own teams,” said Pallab Deb, director, application ISV partnerships at Google Cloud. “By bringing its popular communications platform to Google Cloud, Dialpad is enabling customers to deploy its capabilities at global scale on trusted infrastructure. We’re excited to support Dialpad’s growth and to work together to help businesses digitally transform their communications systems.”