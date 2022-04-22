Genesys Receives FedRAMP In Process Designation, Mitel Releases Handset Devices

Welcome to the Friday, April 22, 2022, edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition, we share news on a contact center FedRAMP designation, three new handset phone devices, an update to a speech recognition service, and a portal for managing USB cameras.

Genesys Achieves FedRAMP In Process Designation

This week, cloud contact center provider Genesys announced that it received U.S. FedRAMP In Process designation for its Cloud CX platform. FedRAMP is a program that assesses, authorizes, and monitors cloud products and services for government agencies, which can now use the Genesys Cloud CX for their customer service needs.

Genesys is working with its agency sponsor to achieve FedRAMP authority to operate at the moderate impact level within the year. In the FedRAMP framework, moderate impact includes cloud services where the loss of availability, confidential, and integrity "would result in serious adverse effects on an agency’s operations, assets, or individuals," as explained on the FedRAMP website . Roughly 80% of the cloud services offerings that achieve FedRAMP authorization do so at the moderate impact level, the site added.

Mitel Expands Handset Portfolio With Antimicrobial Devices

Communications provider Mitel expanded its range of Digital Enhanced Cordless Technology (DECT) handsets with three new devices, the 612dt, 622dt, and 632dt DECT. The devices are treated with BioCote antimicrobial technology and feature ambient noise filtering for loud environments, programable keys, and support for message and alerting apps. Additionally, the devices provide secure signaling and voice encryption and are authenticated for use with Mitel’s SIP-DECT system.

Speechmatics Adds Formatting Options to Speech Recognition Service

Speech recognition technology provider Speechmatics updated its autonomous speech recognition (ASR) software with entity formatting. With this new capability, Speechmatics ASR software will be able to format numbers, currencies, percentages, addresses, dates, and times in its transcripts. Formatting these entities has been a challenge for machine learning technologies because "the way that entities are spoken in conversation varies – even between countries that speak the same language,” as Speechmatics explained in the announcement blog post.

AVer Releases Management Tool for USB Cameras