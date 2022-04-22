No Jitter is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Contact Center & Customer Experience

Genesys Receives FedRAMP In Process Designation, Mitel Releases Handset Devices

In this No Jitter Roll, we cover the latest news from Genesys, Mitel, Speechmatics, and AVer.
Ryan Daily
April 22, 2022

Phone_2HEAYJG_42222.jpg

Business person holding phone icon
Image: Ivan Remitski - Alamy Stock Photo
Welcome to the Friday, April 22, 2022, edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition, we share news on a contact center FedRAMP designation, three new handset phone devices, an update to a speech recognition service, and a portal for managing USB cameras.
 
Genesys Achieves FedRAMP In Process Designation
This week, cloud contact center provider Genesys announced that it received U.S. FedRAMP In Process designation for its Cloud CX platform. FedRAMP is a program that assesses, authorizes, and monitors cloud products and services for government agencies, which can now use the Genesys Cloud CX for their customer service needs.
 
Genesys is working with its agency sponsor to achieve FedRAMP authority to operate at the moderate impact level within the year. In the FedRAMP framework, moderate impact includes cloud services where the loss of availability, confidential, and integrity "would result in serious adverse effects on an agency’s operations, assets, or individuals," as explained on the FedRAMP website. Roughly 80% of the cloud services offerings that achieve FedRAMP authorization do so at the moderate impact level, the site added.
 
Mitel Expands Handset Portfolio With Antimicrobial Devices
Communications provider Mitel expanded its range of Digital Enhanced Cordless Technology (DECT) handsets with three new devices, the 612dt, 622dt, and 632dt DECT. The devices are treated with BioCote antimicrobial technology and feature ambient noise filtering for loud environments, programable keys, and support for message and alerting apps. Additionally, the devices provide secure signaling and voice encryption and are authenticated for use with Mitel’s SIP-DECT system.
 
Speechmatics Adds Formatting Options to Speech Recognition Service
Speech recognition technology provider Speechmatics updated its autonomous speech recognition (ASR) software with entity formatting. With this new capability, Speechmatics ASR software will be able to format numbers, currencies, percentages, addresses, dates, and times in its transcripts. Formatting these entities has been a challenge for machine learning technologies because "the way that entities are spoken in conversation varies – even between countries that speak the same language,” as Speechmatics explained in the announcement blog post.
 
AVer Releases Management Tool for USB Cameras
Video collaboration provider AVer introduced a new tool, EZManager 2, for managing its USB cameras.,. With this tool, IT admins can manage and control multiple USB devices in real-time through a central dashboard and remotely push firmware and software updates. IT admins can access EZManager 2 from a browser by entering in a central PC's IP address.

Tags:

Mitel
Genesys
AVer
FedRAMP certification
News & Views
Contact Center & Customer Experience
AI & Speech Technologies
Monitoring, Management and Security
Product News
Vendor News