Genesys, NICE Continue AI Push for Improved CX

The AI revolution in the contact center has been well underway for some time, and as apparent by a pair of announcements this week from Genesys and separately NICE, it’s not slowing down any time soon.

And for contact centers, AI is no longer a nice-to-have — but a must — in improving the customer experience (CX), as Robin Gareiss, CEO & principal analyst with Metrigy, told No Jitter. “AI is quickly becoming an integral part of any successful contact center, with 42.3% of companies using at least one AI-enabled application now, and another 21.9% planning to add on by the end of the year,” said Gareiss.

Genesys Adds AI Features to Low-code Platform

First, CCaaS provider Genesys this week announced a slew of capabilities for its Genesys Cloud CX platform, designed to enable AI and automation integrations across digital and voice channels.

Through Cloud CX’s low-code platform, contact centers can embed context and intent capabilities into their existing customer services. These capabilities are:

Genesys Predictive Routing — This AI-based call routing feature analyzes different data points to match customers with agents who can best address their specific requests.

— This AI-based call routing feature analyzes different data points to match customers with agents who can best address their specific requests. Intent Miner — New capabilities within Dialog Engine Bot Flows allow contact centers to build bots that use speech and text analytics to determine customer intent. Additionally, contact centers can create bots to address global customer needs by combining Intent Miner with multilingual and knowledge FAQs capabilities, Genesys said.

— New capabilities within Dialog Engine Bot Flows allow contact centers to build bots that use speech and text analytics to determine customer intent. Additionally, contact centers can create bots to address global customer needs by combining Intent Miner with multilingual and knowledge FAQs capabilities, Genesys said. Genesys Web Messaging — New asynchronous web messaging capabilities allow customers to leave a chat and return when it’s convenient, preventing the need to retype a request. Additionally, contact centers can integrate AI to the web messaging to monitor the customer journey in real-time, Genesys said.

Commenting on the announcement, Gareiss said, “Genesys’s latest AI improvements also address key areas, most importantly AI-enabled call routing, which is crucial to matching customers with the right agent at that moment in time based on numerous criteria.”

NICE Makes CX Acquisition, Plans to Tuck In GoMoxie

Then, enterprise software provider NICE this week announced the acquisition of digital assistance platform provider GoMoxie to bring its AI-based customer guidance technology to NICE’s portfolio of CX products.

GoMoxie’s AI-based service leverages natural language processing and machine learning to analyze customer chat conversations and provide recommendations, as described on GoMoxie’s website . GoMoxie also provides analytics on customer issues that are trending over time, grouping them by topic and where they happened (contact us page, at checkout, etc.), GoMoxie added. Upon acquisition close, GoMoxie will be a part of NICE’s digital customer engagement platform CXone, which includes CXone Expert, its AI-based conversational AI service CXone SmartReach , and CXone Omnichannel Routing, NICE said.

“NICE’s focus on self-service aligned with conversational AI is spot on—self-service is one of the fastest-growing areas of CX in 2021,” Gareiss said.