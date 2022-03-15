Frost & Sullivan Shares CX Insight; AudioCodes & Colt Partner on Operator Connect

Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition: We start out with some research coming from Frost & Sullivan, then look at a new Operator Connect option, and finish with a Webex Meetings update for iPad users.

Frost & Sullivan & Webhelp Find Contact Centers Embracing WFH

In a research study commissioned by Webhelp, Frost & Sullivan shared findings from a survey of over 1,000 senior CX management professionals and how they are planning to improve CX in the future.

When it comes to working from home, 90% of CX senior managers expect working from home to be a permanent part of their CX strategy, and 78% said they expect advisors to have the ability to choose where they work.

Of those contact centers that have started digital transformation plans, many have identified benefits in the areas of CX (78%), security of data/customer (77%), resilience of operations (77%), cost base (77%), and access to talent (76%).

“The study has provided fascinating insight on the future direction of customer experience delivery,” commented Alexander Michael, director of consulting at Frost & Sullivan. “As the industry continues to undergo rapid transformation, it’s pleasing to see that brands plan to embed work from home as a permanent part of their model. Those that recognize that this needs to be designed in properly, in a sustainable manner, will see true benefits for their business and their customers.”

AudioCodes, Colt Announce Operator Connect Service

Communications software company AudioCodes announced a partnership with voice provider Colt to bring Microsoft Operator Connect to its customers through Colt’s calling services. As part of the partnership, Colt used AudioCodes Live Cloud SaaS offering to provide its customers with a multitenant, multitier management portal for onboarding them to Microsoft Teams Phone System, and customers can select Colt as an operator through Microsoft’s Teams admin center. Additionally, Colt’s integration with Microsoft Operator Connect is supported with 24/7 monitoring from AudioCodes and direct peering through Microsoft Azure.

"Colt has partnered with AudioCodes in recent months to provide Direct Routing functionality to our Microsoft Teams customers," said Rui Ferraz, global product manager unified and intelligent Communications at Colt. "For us, as a service provider, it was a perfectly natural progression to deepen our alliance with AudioCodes on our integration with Microsoft Operator Connect by leveraging their acknowledged expertise in the field."

Cisco Adds Picture-in-Picture Feature to Webex Meetings for iPad