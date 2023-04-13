The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform Comes With Brains — And A Promise

The company’s intelligent CX platform makes for smarter use of contact center resources, from the software to the people it serves, Five9 says. The vendor also discusses something it calls the “CX promise.”

Genefa Murphy is the Chief Marketing Officer for Five9. With over 15 years of global experience in the field of technology from consulting to product management, strategy, and marketing, she is an accomplished leader and has led worldwide teams in creating and executing compelling and effective go-to-market strategies and campaigns. She is a passionate business executive, with experience across various IT domains. Always a technology enthusiast, she consistently looks for new opportunities to break the mold and push boundaries, to lift her teams to the next level and have some fun doing it.

Prior to Five9, Genefa was the SVP and CMO for Micro Focus, a multi-billion dollar enterprise software company. In this role, she led her team through the separation from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, acquisition into Micro Focus and the subsequent transformation of the marketing and enablement teams. She also helped transform the underlying marketing tech stack, helping deliver scale and exceptional ROI for the company, its customers and partners. Genefa previously, held various global roles across products, marketing, enablement and communications at HPE and HP. She is also an active supporter of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and helped launch Micro Focus’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program, INSPIRE. As executive sponsor she spearheaded the INSPIRE20 podcast series to help create awareness of DE&I initiatives within global enterprises.

Genefa holds a BSc in Business IT and a PhD, which focused on the intersection of technology and sociology in determining technology adoption in the enterprise. Genefa has been recognized as a global CMO of the year and CRN Woman of the Channel for her contributions to the partner and channel eco-system.