Enterprise Connect AI 2024 highlights five key trends

Enterprise Connect AI 2024 provided critical insights into how AI and advanced communication technologies are reshaping the customer experience (CX) landscape. Companies are redefining how businesses engage with customers across channels, streamlining their operations, and leveraging data for better outcomes. Here are the key trends that emerged from the discussions and what they mean for the future of AI in CX: autonomous interactions, real-time insights, and greater personalization.

Autonomous AI Handling End-to-End Interactions

AI continues to play a transformative role in customer service. Companies such as RingCentral and Zoom are integrating AI into their contact center as a service (CCaaS) offerings, using tools like sentiment analysis, virtual assistants, and predictive analytics to improve agent efficiency and enhance the customer experience. These innovations not only help automate routine tasks but also offer personalized interactions, freeing human agents to handle more complex inquiries.

As generative AI (Gen AI) becomes more sophisticated, tools are evolving to support autonomous conversations and make real-time decisions based on customer interactions. Cognigy, for example, highlighted the importance of AI in managing complex workflows, particularly in industries like banking and healthcare, where accuracy and personalization are critical.

Alan Ranger, Cognigy’s vice president of marketing, said, "Conversational AI is no longer just about fixing isolated issues. Companies are moving toward more end-to-end automation, where AI handles customer interactions autonomously, from initial contact to resolution, with minimal human intervention."

Insights from AI-powered quality automation will change the VOC market landscape

Vendors like Miarec and Zoom were in attendance, touting their quality management solutions. By analyzing customer interactions in real-time, companies like Miarec said it can quickly identify pain points, anticipate customer needs, and deliver proactive solutions.

Furthermore, Kentis Gopalla, head of product ecosystem, Zoom Contact Center, and Zoom Phone, said Zoom is noticing a trend where conversational insights from call summarization and transcription is replacing traditional feedback mechanisms like voice-of-the-customer (VOC) surveys. By analyzing conversations using large language models (LLMs) during quality management, companies can gather actionable data and feedback on customer experience without waiting for survey responses.

This represents a shift toward data-driven, real-time feedback mechanisms over traditional feedback mechanisms like VOC surveys. These capabilities are particularly useful in regulated industries like healthcare and finance, where compliance and data security are paramount. “We are seeing an evolution right now to get the insights about what’s happening with customer experience,” Gopalla said. “We are seeing customers relying less on VOC surveys.”

The accuracy and real-time nature of the customer insights is also prompting companies to more readily share the insights with the back office. “We have a number of customers where the conversation starts in the contact center and ends in the back office,” Gopalla said. “It’s about how you analyze the conversation from start to finish and end-to-end.”

QA teams to Become Strategic Performance Leaders

As AI-powered QM tools become more sophisticated, roles within the quality assurance (QA) teams are evolving. Supervisors and QA teams are shifting from primarily analyzing calls to more complex responsibilities, such as defining key performance moments and surfacing best practices for the team. This shift represents a move toward more strategic QA responsibilities driven by advanced data analytics where the roles within QA teams are becoming more strategic.

The focus is on defining performance moments and improving team efficiency through data-driven insights. QA teams, whose previous responsibility was to analyze calls, are now redefining their roles. Zoom’s Gopalla said now they are defining positive moments that happen during interactions and determining ways to surface those moments with the rest of the team and enterprise.

Shifting from LLMs to Micro-language Models

Companies are shifting from using large language models (LLMs) to adopting micro-language models (micro-LMs) for several key reasons, particularly in the CX and enterprise sectors. The trend is driven by practical concerns related to cost, efficiency, deployment flexibility, and, in most cases, data privacy.

Micro-LMs not only offer greater affordability but also improved customization, data security, and energy efficiency. Janet Vito, senior vice president of marketing at Cyara, said they are discovering that many clients are afraid to go live with chatbots due to their fear of hallucinations and biased responses. They are more attracted to the narrow scope of the small language models (SLMs), which yield more accurate responses and hallucinate less often.

“We see a move toward micro-language models,” Vito said. “Every organization is saying, ‘I’m putting something out there that is very automated. How do I ensure it will be right, meaningful, and accurate.’”

As companies continue to prioritize personalized, real-time customer interactions and edge computing, micro-LMs provide an ideal solution for delivering scalable, efficient, and sustainable AI-powered experiences across industries.

The accuracy of micro-LMs as well as their cost efficiency due to their lightweight nature, and their ability to consume minimal resources and infrastructure, make them a compelling alternative to LLMs. This is especially true in customer service applications like chatbots and virtual assistants where operational costs and accuracy are critical. As a result, Omdia anticipates the SLMs and micro-LMs will gain significant traction as businesses seek more domain-specific solutions with greater accuracy.

Conversational AI Becoming More Human-like

Conversational AI is rapidly gaining momentum as businesses seek to improve customer engagement through natural, human-like interactions. Cognigy and Cyara are pioneering conversational AI platforms that integrate large language models (LLMs) like GPT to create more contextualized and dynamic customer experiences. These platforms can handle outbound sales and customer service workflows autonomously, allowing human agents to focus on higher-value tasks.

The road ahead: what’s next for AI and CX

The future of AI in CX will be defined by innovation, personalization, and automation. As AI tools become more sophisticated, they will enable businesses to automate more complex workflows while delivering hyper-personalized, real-time interactions. The companies that successfully harness AI’s potential will be those that prioritize personalization, compliance, and automation, driving better outcomes for both customers and businesses.