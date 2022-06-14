Dialpad Launches Ai CSAT for Customer Intelligence

On June 7, Dialpad launched Ai CSAT, a real-time, predictive engine for customer satisfaction (CSAT), as part of its broader Customer Intelligence offering. Made generally available earlier this year, Dialpad announced the solution on June 7, 2022.

With artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly making its way into enterprise and communications applications, those of us who watch the contact center market will understand why Ai CSAT was developed. Most companies today make customer experience decisions based on hearing from a decidedly unrepresentative five percent or less of their customers. Why? Because it is only the angriest or happiest customers that respond to the satisfaction surveys sent after interactions with contact centers—and this self-selected sample pool dramatically skews the results.

Dialpad has spent the past year building AI models trained on contact center data to accurately infer customer satisfaction from any customer conversation. That data is enriched with data collected from more traditional surveys - completed by customers through an IVR or via SMS text. By combining actual measurements with Ai CSAT predictive scores for non-respondents, Dialpad creates a complete picture that is better than either actual customer feedback or predictive AI alone. The combined approach is more representative of all the interactions, using AI to closely estimate non-responders while including the richness that can be obtained from direct customer replies.

The graphic highlights several of the features of Dialpad’s Ai CSAT:





The report shows that the overall CSAT in this center is 74% for the period selected, between March 7th and April 6th. The predicted and actual customer results can be presented together or each one displayed separately. 23% of customers responded, and Ai CSAT was used to predict the score for an additional 71%, for a total of 94%. Dialpad explains that their CSAT models can predict with 87% accuracy. If the model’s confidence in the scoring is not high enough, it is not included in the results shown in a report.

At the bottom of the report, individual agent results can be displayed – along with the change in the agent’s CSAT over the selected period, here 30 days.

Dialpad Ai CSAT is available for $10 per agent per month. Note that the company is currently offering a 3-month free trial as a promotion.

Using Dialpad Ai CSAT, everyone involved in the success of the contact center has a new or dramatically improved customer-focused performance statistic for:

Senior executives, including COOs and CMOs, who can gain a comprehensive understanding of CSAT even when actual response rates to surveys are low

Contact center managers who can view AI-predicted CSAT scores over time to better understand center performance and opportunities for improvement.

Contact center supervisors who have a new tool for evaluating agent performance and identify coaching and learning opportunities.

Agents who can keep track of their own performance over time and as it compares to the results for the contact center.

Using artificial intelligence models to predict customer satisfaction is not new. Workforce engagement management leaders have been creating and perfecting the application of AI to experience management for years.

For example, within its Enlighten AI portfolio, NICE has built AI models for customer sentiment and Agent CSAT behaviors. Verint’s approach to predictive customer experience analysis centers on its continuing development of the solutions from the 2019 acquisition of voice-of-the-customer company ForSee . In a telephone interview, Jaime Meritt, Verint’s chief product officer, said “It is not just about CSAT prediction. It is also NPS prediction. We do anomaly detection to let you know when metrics are veering off from predicted outcomes. We give you root cause analysis.”

It is fair to say, however, that Dialpad is democratizing the use of AI for a broader range of customers. Instead of a solution that is used by a small group of CX analysts in exceptionally large enterprises, with Dialpad Ai-CSAT, employees across small and medium-sized organizations can take advantage of what were previously “enterprise-only” capabilities.

And Dialpad is far from done. Asked what’s next for Customer Intelligence, John Finch, SVP of Solutions and Product Marketing at Dialpad, said, “The voice component of Dialpad Ai CSAT is phase one of our Customer Intelligence launch. Already we’re seeing early adopters take advantage of Ai CSAT by having their contact center supervisors drill down into the data and conversations captured in 100% of their customer calls. They are identifying agents with low CSAT scores and then quickly training those agents to improve their scores. Next up for Ai CSAT is incorporating this new capability across all our digital channels.”