No Jitter is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Contact Center & Customer Experience

Decoding Dialogflow: Introduction to Building Intelligent Bots

In the first of a multi-article series focusing on building intelligent bots using Google Dialogflow and Contact Center AI, we explain how Dialogflow bots work.
Headshot of Brent Kelly, Kelcor
Brent Kelly
May 13, 2019
Conversational AI is how artificial intelligence will impact the communications industry most. Conversational AI refers to the use of messaging applications, speech-enabled assistants, intelligent virtual agents, and chatbots that automate communications interactions and provide individual customer experiences at scale.
 
Although AI is being blended into unified communications applications primarily in the form of meeting enhancements -- facial recognition, relationship intelligence, and virtual assistants -- its use in these areas pales in significance when compared with the revolution that is occurring because of AI in the customer experience arena. Conversational AI offers a set of capabilities that organizations will pay large sums for because it significantly impacts the business of the organization, whereas most AI in UC solutions comes for free as a product enhancement.
 
Fully understanding conversational AI’s impact requires a shift in how we think about “customer experience.” Typically, customer experience is thought of as the customer support an organization gives external customers who use, buy, contribute to, or rely on a particular product or service. However, a broader view of customer experience incorporates serving internal customers who may need HR information, medical plan coverage data, internal help desk support, and a host of other kinds of assistance. Wherever there is a customer, conversational AI likely has a role to play.
 
Why the Focus on Dialogflow
In this series, we’ve chosen to focus on how to develop conversational AI solutions using Google Dialogflow. We made this choice because many contact center providers have announced partnerships with Google Contact Center AI (CCAI) so that their customers can seamlessly use Google’s AI and natural language processing capabilities to add conversational AI (a.k.a., intelligent bots or intelligent virtual agents) to their multichannel contact center interfaces. Dialogflow is at the heart of CCAI. CCAI also offers agent assist and conversation modeling capabilities. Agent assist surfaces relevant contextual information to live agents in real time while conversation topic modeler analyzes audio and chat logs to uncover insights about topics and trends in customer interactions.
 

Kelly_DD1_CCAIpartners_revised.PNG

Google CCAI partners

Google CCAI partners (updated from original posting, with RingCentral removed as it is no longer a partner, according to Google) 

 
Introducing a Multi-Article Series
The interest at Enterprise Connect 2019 in AI and conversational AI was astonishing -- every session associated with these two topics was heavily attended. Given this relevance of conversational AI and the partnerships between Google and the contact center providers, KelCor conceived a series of articles on building bots using Dialogflow, then secured Google’s agreement to provide technical information and accuracy reviews on the content.
 
The series will comprise 12 articles focused on how to create conversational AI applications with a focus toward implementing them in Dialogflow. When appropriate, content relevant to the contact center partners will appear, particularly when discussing what these partners add, how they differentiate themselves, and the mechanics of interfacing with Dialogflow. Some articles will be completely germane to creating bots using any platform with an eye toward educating No Jitter readers on what to expect as they embark on this journey of intelligent bot creation.
 

Kelly_DD1_EditCalendar.PNG

No Jitter editorial calendar for Dialogflow series

No Jitter editorial calendar for Dialogflow series

 
The editorial calendar for the series is shown above; note that we may make minor adjustments to exact dates and topics as the series progresses throughout the year.
 
Click below to continue to Page 2: How Dialogflow Works

Tags:

News & Views
Decoding Dialogflow
Google Dialogflow
CCAI
Google Contact Center AI
Avaya
Contact Center & Customer Experience
AI & Automation
AI & Speech Technologies
Analyst Insight
CCaaS
Indepth