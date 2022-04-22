Connecting Digital Experiences for Frictionless Customer Journeys

Delivering frictionless customer journeys today is more complex than ever. Friction happens when customers can’t find answers, don’t get their needs met quickly on your website, when they get transferred between departments, or have to repeat information. A frictionless journey for the customer is fast, easy, and smart. The customer gets accurate answers quickly, without frustration in their preferred digital channel.

To deliver frictionless customer journeys, companies need a broader set of capabilities than what is available today in contact-center-as-a service (CCaaS) applications because the contact center should no longer be an isolated touchpoint for customer interactions. Companies need a platform that brings together the full customer journey, regardless of which company department is responsible for the customer touchpoint. This new approach will give companies the ability to continuously innovate, to meet their customers at their first point of need and deliver frictionless experiences across the entire journey.

We call this bold new vision CXi – Customer Experience interactions – an approach that focuses on the customer from start to finish, that ensures frictionless engagement, with insights, understanding, and learning at every moment along the journey. With CXi – a holistic and connected approach – we are fundamentally changing how brands engage and interact with customers now with customer-centric, digital-first interactions, across the customer journey. This includes data-driven self-service as well as interactions with contact center agents who have been well prepared and empowered to resolve any need in the quickest way possible for each customer.

What is needed today is a comprehensive customer experience platform with interconnected tools and intelligence that do four things.

Uncover and act on customer needs and customer intent where the journey begins often via search engines or company websites. Connect customers to answers and resolution in the quickest way possible via smart self-service or if needed with a company representative. Ensure that agents are empowered with the right tools, the complete context, and real-time guidance and knowledge for fast, hyper-personalized interactions. Provide operational performance and CX management reporting across all departments to continuously improve both customer and employee experience.

The traditional approach to CX misses the full customer journey because it is too focused on managing individual contacts and reactive customer service. To add to the complexity, consumer technology is advancing at such a rapid pace that you can’t blink, or you risk being left behind. The new standard for exceptional CX exceeds the boundaries of any single department to connect digital entry points and to guide customers across digital channels.