Cogito and CallMiner Debut Updates for Coaching Call Center Agents

Welcome to the No Jitter Roll, the regular round-up of communications and collaboration news. Today: Cogito's updated Emotion AI hits the Salesforce AppExchange, CallMiner adds a wellness module to its frontline agent intelligence platform; Portabl is hiring exclusively for the Metaverse.

Cogito Announces Emotion AI Updates on Salesforce AppExchange

The enterprise coaching and guidance company has updated its Emotion AI software to add more features that provide call center agents with more real-time support. The updates are also available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Emotion AI analyzes each call with AI models and uses the results to generate personalized coaching recommendations and help agents handle complex interactions. It also provides supervisors visibility into agents working from anywhere, including alerts on frustrated callers or burned-out representatives. It has been available on Salesforce AppExchange since 2017.

“The modern contact center needs more real-time support and insights to enable better conversations, better work experiences, and better outcomes at enterprise scale,” said Josh Feast, CEO, and co-founder of Cogito. “We’ve brought together some of the best minds in behavioral science, machine learning, and enterprise technology to create an AI solution that provides real-time emotional intelligence and offers the right interventions to lift entire customer-facing organizations up.”

CallMiner Announces Enhanced Workforce Intelligence Capabilities

The customer intelligence company added expanded intelligence capabilities to its omnichannel customer interaction platform . These include new, prebuilt solutions for agent assistance and experience that give agents the next-best-action coaching during complex calls. Supervisors get nudges to flag notable coaching moments as they occur.

A new CallMiner employee wellbeing solution also helps supervisors understand how frontline agents get treated by customers and prospects to help them identify at-risk agents and keep an eye on employee sentiment.

“For today’s customer-centric organizations, it’s critical to deliver the best experiences possible at every touchpoint – and the best way to achieve this is with high performing and highly engaged agents. “The combined workforce intelligence capabilities within the CallMiner platform make it easier for organizations to retain agents for increased tenure, elevate new agent performance faster, and empower their contact center supervisors, agents, and teams with the right tools to drive positive business and customer outcomes,” Scott Kendrick, VP of Strategy at CallMiner, said

These new and updated workforce intelligence capabilities are currently available to CallMiner customers.

Portabl Hiring Full-Time Metaverse-Based Employees

Co-founder Laurent Wery said, "Working in the Metaverse is just one more step, and we are proud to be pioneers and leading the way. The good news is that the more we evolve towards the virtual, the more it becomes inevitable to use the laptop as support. All these virtual worlds have one common physical interface: the screen."