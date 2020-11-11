Can Google Voice Serve an Enterprise? (Part 1 of 2)

Voice service is nothing new for Google. Launched in 2007, 800-GOOG-411 was a convenient alternative to the 411 pay-per-call services before the days of smartphones. When my now-teenagers were toddlers, on particularly challenging parenting days, my wife would warn me that I had better not darken the doorstep without dinner in hand. I still remember dialing GOOG-411 to feed my family and feeling empowered by that Nokia candy bar-sized phone in the early days of voice recognition. Google Voice would ask for the city, state, and place of business. It would then read the phone number and offer to transfer the call.

Google didn’t offer its 411 services to be nice. The company was collecting voice samples, starting off on the road to perfecting their voice-recognition technology, and building a phoneme database. To grow that database exponentially, Google acquired Grand Central, a small VOIP startup, in 2009, which became Google Voice (for consumers). This acquisition provided a foundation upon which to expand. In late 2010, Google felt it had collected enough voice samples, and since audio samples were prolific within Google Voice, 800-GOOG-411 service was discontinued.

In the spring of 2019, Google introduced voice service for businesses and smartly slip-streamed this into G Suite (now called Google Workspace), making it a more robust version of the free consumer counterpart. Today, the official name is “Google Voice for Google Workspace.”