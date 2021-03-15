Better Service Doesn't Have to Cost More

Independent research advisory, Ecosystm, released a whitepaper in partnership with Local Measure. “ You Think Your Business Offers a True Omnichannel Experience? Think Again! ” presents numerous facts from a 2021 global study of customer experience (CX) leaders and examines the growing impetus on developing an omnichannel strategy.

“We don’t want a human to answer…”

The research is clear, voice is on the decline as more customers prefer to self-serve rather than speak on the phone to a customer service agent. It’s also no surprise that a significant amount prefers to self-serve from different locations and use their mobile devices when dealing with businesses. Additionally, as people spend more time at home, double screening (using multiple tech devices at once) is a common behavior trend, so a customer’s mobile phone and laptop are often in use at the same time for different purposes.

Self-service channels now account for an average of 42% of all service channels and that percentage is likely to increase. With these changes, maintaining synchronous customer communication becomes nearly impossible without an omnichannel strategy.

Crippling costs of running in multichannel mode

According to Ecosystm’s study, only 19% of businesses feel they deliver an omnichannel experience. Most are still multichannel which means they offer support to customers through more than one channel (for example, voice and email) but the two channels are operated through different platforms.

Multichannel contact centers face at least four major costs that could be reduced significantly through an omnichannel contact center. Much of it comes down to operational inefficiencies that can affect everything from time spent on calls to agent turnover rates. Additionally, older software is often more expensive than cloud-based contact centers that enable omnichannel experiences, such as Amazon Connect.

How to leapfrog the competition

The whitepaper guides CX leaders on how to address some of the biggest barriers that organizations face in developing an omnichannel strategy, the requirements IT leaders must pay attention to when assessing omnichannel platforms, and how contact centers can begin to rethink what the customer service of the future looks like. It also addresses how to move into a more proactive and predictive approach.

Finally, the paper provides a step-by-step guide of items to consider when modernizing your contact center.

Download the whitepaper, by independent research advisory Ecosystm and sponsored by Local Measure, here

Local Measure is an Advanced Amazon Web Services Partner that specializes in bringing an omnichannel experience to Amazon Connect.