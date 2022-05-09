No Jitter is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Avaya Expands Its Microsoft Partnership; Genesys to Offer Video Customer Assistance Tool

Avaya OneCloud enters Azure Marketplace; the augmented-reality video platform SightCall is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry.
Lisa Schmeiser, No Jitter editor
Lisa Schmeiser
May 09, 2022

Image: Federico Caputo - Alamy Stock Photo
Welcome to the Monday, May 9, edition of the No Jitter Roll, our regular round-up of communications news and product announcements. In this edition: Avaya OneCloud will be offered on Azure; the augmented-reality video platform SightCall is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry.
 
Avaya and Microsoft Expand Cloud-Based Partnership
The multicloud application provider announced that it will be offering the Avaya OneCloud portfolio on Microsoft's cloud service, Azure. Because Avaya has "co-sell ready status," the company will work directly with Microsoft sales teams and partners on joint selling opportunities.
 
The OneCloud portfolio comprises cloud-based unified communications services for enterprises, including contact center capabilities, VoIP-based voice communications, and videoconferencing and collaboration.
 
“Many of our largest customers have standardized on Avaya communications solutions, and offering Avaya OneCloud on Microsoft Azure gives them an additional opportunity to benefit from their investments while accelerating their cloud migration,” said Casey McGee, vice president, global ISV partner sales, Microsoft. “This is a significant opportunity, particularly for Microsoft customers as they move more workloads to Azure.”
 
This announcement is the latest step in Avaya and Microsoft's partnership, which also includes Avaya OneCloud CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) hosted in Azure, Avaya OneCloud CCaaS natively integrated with Microsoft Teams via the Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Center Certification Program, and Avaya OneCloud CCaaS integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.
 
SightCall for Genesys Cloud CX is Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry
The visual assistance platform is offering its video tool on Genesys's customer experience marketplace. The addition of SightCall means customers can show service agents their problems in real time with live video. This opens up remote agents' ability to provide on-the-spot solutions, and gives customer care centers the video call data, thus ensuring customer records are automatically updated.
 
“SightCall is proud to further raise the bar for service delivery and issue resolution through our new application for Genesys,” said Thomas Cottereau, founder and CEO of SightCall. “Our dynamic visual assistance solution allows more personalized experiences, including using the SightCall platform as video-only while retaining Genesys voice capabilities.”

