5 Ways Conversational CX can Positively Impact your Business

Customer experiences (CX) are changing faster than ever, with conversational CX evolving how consumers engage with brands. Conversational CX enables natural, real-time communication with customers. It delivers heightened customer support and outreach by utilizing various technologies implemented across channels. These technologies include AI, natural language processing (NLP), deep learning, contextual awareness, and machine learning (ML).

Many customers prefer self-service options over waiting to speak to a live agent. Why? Because self-service portals are always open and available immediately. Companies prioritizing conversational CX use intelligent virtual agents (IVAs) and virtual assistants to give customers what they want: fast, intuitive service that doesn’t change with outside factors like rising demand or time of day.

The versatility of conversational CX manifests in use cases across industries, including:

Healthcare: Patients can use voice assistants to schedule appointments with their physicians, get reminders about upcoming appointments, and even receive automated updates about their test results or prescription refills.

Banking and Finance: Customers can interact with IVAs to check account balances, pay bills, transfer funds, or report lost or stolen cards. They can also request personalized financial advice or investment recommendations based on their financial history.

Retail: Shoppers can interact with IVAs regarding product recommendations and check the availability of products in their local stores. They can also request assistance with online orders and receive proactive alerts about sales, promotions, or new arrivals that match their preferences.

Transportation: Travelers can use voice and messaging assistants to book flights, check flight status, or change itineraries. They can also opt-in for real-time traffic updates and navigation assistance while on the road.

Hospitality: Guests can rely on IVAs to make hotel reservations, check-in and out, or request services like room service or housekeeping. Guests can also receive recommendations for local attractions and activities during their stay.

Insurance: Customers can request insurance quotes, file claims, or check the status of their claims via an IVA. IVAs can also answer questions about policy coverage or premium payments.

Utilities: Customers can use IVAs to upgrade their service plans, troubleshoot technical issues, or request assistance with billing. They can also receive proactive alerts about network outages or local service disruptions.

In each of the above use cases, conversational CX is a versatile tool that can deliver services tailored to how individual customers prefer to communicate—while reducing the load on your contact center and sales teams. But regardless of the specific needs of your customer base, conversational CX can equip your business with an advantage that helps keep you at the leading edge of your sector.

5 Ways Conversational CX can Elevate your Business

Cost Savings: Who wouldn't want to save on operational costs? With conversational CX tools like IVAs handling routine interactions, your human agents can focus on the trickier cases that need a personal touch. You get to offer excellent service and save on staffing costs. It's a win-win.

Deliver a Personal Touch: With conversational CX, you can get to know your customers without meeting them in person. You can learn about their preferences, past purchases, and even when they like to chat based on the data IVAs collect. And with that knowledge, you can offer support that feels tailor-made.

Stay One Step Ahead: Conversational CX empowers your teams to reach out to customers before they know they need you. Send them reminders, alerts, or even special offers. Integrating tools like IVAs into your operations is like gaining a sixth sense of customer needs.

Data-Driven Decisions: Conversational CX prioritizes data-informed decision-making. IVAs are like having a super-smart assistant that chats with your customers and takes notes. You get insights into what your customers like, what they don't, and how they behave. And with that knowledge, you can make decisions that hit the mark every time, like adjusting operating hours or investing more in particular products or services.

Satisfied Customers are Loyal Customers: As already mentioned (but bears repeating): nobody likes waiting in long queues. With conversational CX, your customers get instant responses any time of day or night. Your organization always has a helpful assistant on standby. When customers are happy, they're more likely to stick around.

In today's hyper-competitive marketplace, businesses must stand out from the crowd. Conversational CX is an invaluable tool that not only delights your customers with tailored, instant support but also gives you actionable insights to stay ahead of the game. With conversational CX, you offer stellar service while keeping costs in check and fostering loyalty that turns customers into brand advocates.