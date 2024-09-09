New Construction Means New Communications Challenges

Have you heard of IBC 2021? It’s more formally known as the International Building Code 2021, and it is a comprehensive set of regulations that governs the design, construction, and maintenance of buildings. The IBC 2021 covers many aspects including structural Integrity, fire safety, ADA accessibility, and more. The overall goal of the IBC is to ensure the safety of the new building. Though this code is not the law, it can be adopted, modified, and enforced by local jurisdictions. It is like the International Fire Code, except the IFC is focused on existing structures. To date, 23 other states have also adopted these guidelines in IBC 2021.

IBC 2021 has some key updates to it that relate to elevator safety and communication systems. As an IT manager, you may find it interesting to review. The IBC only applies to new construction or major renovations, so, if your organization is in a growth phase, you may find this article helpful.

Changes in IBC 2021-Two Way Communication Systems

IBC 2021 mandates that elevator phones must provide (1) two-way communication, (2) capabilities for both voice and video communication and (3) visual indicatorsor displays that give feedback to the user. Another important feature of the updated solution is that the elevator phone must connect directly to a 24x7 monitoring service or emergency responder to ensure a quick response.

Ways to meet these challenges from a technical perspective.

The two-way communication requirement is a big change for the current elevator configuration. Elevator phones have been around for years and the basic setup has been either a POTS line or an analog telephone off the buildings' pbx. With these newer IBC guidelines, much of this may change.

With the FCC allowing Local Exchange Companies (LEC)to decommission copper pot lines, it is becoming very difficult to buy POTS lines, much less get them installed these days. And even if you can order them, Carriers charge outrageous fees for the POTS lines. My advice: Unless the local jurisdiction requires a plain old telephone number from the LEC, find an option other than POTS. I have seen more large municipalities adopting the ability to use cellular as a suitable option for pots for elevator communication. Always check with the local fire marshal, they can provide their updated requirements.

To move to cellular lines for elevators: your elevator control vendor will put a cellular receiver on the elevator control panel. This will allow elevator passengers to call out via the cellular network. This is a good solution for an existing facility.

Another requirement of IBC2021 is video communication within the elevator cab. This allows emergency response operators to get a view of what is going on inside the elevator. Is it a medical emergency? Is there criminal activity? Is there an equipment malfunction? Is the occupant(s) not able to verbally communicate? These situations (and more) can inform first responders to send the appropriate personnel to the scene. Video communication implies that you need an internet connection; 4G broadband is a good solution for this element of the requirement. The guidelines also specify that this must be visual for those who are hearing or physically impaired.

As for visual communication between elevator passengers and emergency monitoring staff, a visual indicator that provides feedback about their calls is needed. This can be a light on the button panel that indicates the call has been received, help is on the way, etc. Other methods might be using established buttons to respond to monitoring staff. For example, "Press DOOR OPEN for yes", and "Press DOOR CLOSE for no". Questions can be displayed on a video screen in the cab. This would be for individuals that cannot audibly respond.

Remember, these requirements are for new building construction or major elevator renovations. As economies grow and expand, we will see more new buildings being built and the update/remodeling of existing buildings. Identifying these key safety elements for tenants and staff is in place to improve security and emergency response for all. These improvements will require a partnership between elevator companies and technologists to meet these new challenges. Coordination of effective communication makes us all safer.

Denise Munro is writing on behalf of the SCTC, a premier professional organization for independent consultants. Our consultant members are leaders in the industry, able to provide best of breed professional services in a wide array of technologies. Every consultant member commits annually to a strict Code of Ethics, ensuring they work for the client benefit only and do not receive financial compensation from vendors and service providers.