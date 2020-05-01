No Jitter Roll: Software Integration, AI Assistance

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest on cloud services deployment, AI technologies, customer engagement, and integrations.

Zoom Goes to Oracle Cloud

Zoom has tapped Oracle Cloud for an infrastructure boost it needs to meet the increased demand it has been experiencing since shelter-in-place orders began taking effect earlier this spring, Oracle announced this week. With the added capacity, Zoom will be able to further support thousands of concurrent meetings with millions of simultaneous meeting participants, according to Oracle. Currently, Zoom transfers approximately seven petabytes of HD video through Oracle servers each day, Oracle said.

Tech Incubator Goes for 8x8

European tech incubator Level39 has deployed 8x8’s X Series cloud communications platform to improve communications and, more recently, enable remote working in response to the U.K. COVID-19 stay-at-home order, 8x8 announced this week. In replacing an outdated on-premises telephony system with 8x8’s UCaaS offering, Level39 has been able to better enable its front-of-house staff to manage high call volumes. It has reduced their workload by 15%, while cutting administrative costs by 20%, 8x8 reported. Additionally, “when the current coronavirus crisis hit, our businesses could easily switch to remote working overnight, with minimal hassle at a stressful time,” said Qaunain Meghjee, head of technology at Level39, in a prepared statement.

Vonage Virtually Assists Contact Centers

Cloud communications provider Vonage this week accelerated the launch of its contact center AI virtual assistant to help businesses and organizations respond to peak call volumes brought on by the COVID-19 disruption without adding headcount or overburdening agents, Vonage said.

The VI Virtual Assistant supports voice-enabled self-service, AI-driven conversations, natural language understanding, and omnichannel capabilities. Businesses can tailor the virtual assistant to their needs, including for compliancy, and integrate it with Vonage Contact Center.

AI Virtual Assistant is available now.

Verint Provides Eyes on WFH Agents

Customer engagement company Verint this week announced a program aimed at providing organizations insights into the work-from-home operations they have had to launch quickly to meet shelter-at-home orders. Through a “small service engagement,” Verint said it will deliver real-time information and visibility on factors such as agent productivity, connectivity, engagement, compliance, and application usage.

This offering is available to new and existing customers of Verint’s Desktop and Process Analytics software.

Freshworks, Slack Integration

Customer engagement software provider Freshworks this week announced a Slack integration. With the integration, Freshworks support agents using Slack can post Freshworks tickets to Slack channels and view, create, and update tickets directly from Slack, according to Freshworks.

