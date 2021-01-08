No Jitter Roll: Slack Outage; Cloud Integrations

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share updates around Slack’s team collaboration outage, Microsoft Teams device certification, CCaaS-CRM platform integration, cloud marketplace additions, and a FedRAMP certification.

Slack Starts 2021 With Outage

Slack experienced an outage of its team collaboration platform on Monday, Jan. 4. Starting in the morning and growing more widespread as the day progressed, some users experienced errors and increased latency on the platform. Other users reported being unable to navigate in the Slack desktop app. Slack provided updates on the outage throughout the day, and by 5 p.m. PT reported that affected users were able to logon.

Slack has promised to provide a root cause analysis report, for those looking for specific details on the outage.

3 Dell Video Conferencing Monitors Certified for Microsoft Teams

Dell this week announced that three new video conferencing-focused monitors will come with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button. The Teams-certified monitors, available in 24-inch, 27-in., and 34-in. (curved) sizes, feature the Teams button mounted on the speaker below the screen, according to a PC Magazine post . With the click of a button, users will be able to join a Teams meeting instantly, PCMag said. According to Dell, the 34-in. curved display is the first video conferencing monitored certified for Teams use.

The monitors will be available in mid-February, Dell said.

Ujet Strengthens Oracle Connections

Ujet this week announced the integration of its CCaaS platform with Oracle Cloud CX Service and availability of the platform on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. The integration allows businesses to unify CCaaS and CRM data and provides embedded in-app and mobile support, Ujet said. In addition, by linking the two platforms, businesses should be able to reduce handle and post-call time for agents and eliminate redundant storage of customer identifiable information, call records, and more, added Ujet, which is a member of the Oracle Partner Network.

Calabrio WEM Added to Twilio Flex Ecosystem

Calabrio this week announced that the Calabrio One workforce engagement management (WEM) suite is now available through the Twilio Flex ecosystem. Access to Calabrio One from the Flex ecosystem follows on the March 2020 integration between the WEM and CCaaS solutions, and will allow Flex customers not only to add WEM functionality quickly, but also operate more “efficiently and at scale,” Ross Daniels, VP of global partners for Calabrio, said.

Vyopta Levels Up FedRAMP Status

Vyopta this week announced that its Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) suite achieved “In Process” FedRAMP status, and federal agencies can now find the software in the FedRAMP marketplace. Vyopta’s CPM will enable federal agencies to optimize their video and voice collaboration environments, meet compliance reporting requirements, and ensure that mission-critical communication stays up and running, Vyopta said.

Ryan Daily, No Jitter associate editor, contributed to this article.